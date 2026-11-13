Finland detects strike on Russian warship in Baltic Sea; security remains stable

Finland's military confirmed it detected a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland, while maintaining that the regional security situation remains stable despite increased drone activity from Ukraine.

HELSINKI - Finland's military announced on Thursday that its forces had detected "a strike" on a Russian warship in the Baltic Sea a day earlier.

The statement came with a crucial caveat, noting that the overall security situation in the area remained stable. At this time, it was not immediately clear if there were any casualties resulting from the incident.

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Russian Warship Returns to Port

Furthermore, authorities did not specify what had caused the strike or the exact nature of the damage inflicted on the vessel. Estonian media outlets reported on Thursday that the vessel involved was a small Russian navy ship. These reports also indicated that the ship later returned to the port of St. Petersburg.

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This development suggests that while the incident was significant enough to be detected by Finnish sensors, it did not result in the immediate loss or immobilization of the warship.

"The Finnish Defence Forces detected... a strike on a Russian warship in the Gulf of Finland area and has monitored the development of the situation," a spokesperson for the Nordic country's military said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The spokesperson emphasized that Finland is not under any immediate military threat as a result of this event. This reassurance was aimed at calming public concerns amidst heightened tensions in the region.

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Leningrad Region

The defense forces declined to provide further details about the specific location or timing of the incident. They also did not disclose how the strike was detected, whether through radar, acoustic sensors, or other surveillance methods. The lack of specific operational details is common in military communications during periods of elevated regional alertness. Ukraine has been sending waves of military drones towards Russia's northwest Leningrad region.

This area includes the city of St. Petersburg as well as the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga. Ust-Luga serves as a major export outlet for commodities such as oil and grain, making it a strategic target for Ukrainian forces. Some Ukrainian drones have strayed into the airspace of Finland and the broader Baltic region. This has led to fears that the war is spilling over into NATO countries that border Russia and its ally Belarus.

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NATO Nations Face Airspace Threats

The incursions have heightened anxiety among neighboring nations regarding the safety of their airspace and sovereignty. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania early on Wednesday issued warnings to citizens to take shelter due to drones in their airspace. These warnings were part of a broader defensive response to the increasing frequency of such incidents. NATO scrambled warplanes in response to the potential threats posed by these unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Gulf of Finland is a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia. It extends eastwards to St. Petersburg, making it a critical corridor for maritime and aerial traffic. The strategic importance of this waterway has made it a focal point for military monitoring and incident response by all bordering nations. Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik and Ros Russell.