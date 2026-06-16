Financial Planning Opportunity for Business Owners: Salary, Dividends, or a Mix of Both

Business owners have a financial planning opportunity that isn't available to full-time employees and sole proprietors: they can choose to pay themselves a salary, dividends, or a mix of the two. This flexibility, used strategically, can save money on taxes, but it may be glossed over without much thought among the day-to-day decisions required to run a company.

Business owners have a financial planning opportunity that isn't available to full-time employees and sole proprietors: they can choose to pay themselves a salary, dividends, or a mix of the two.

This flexibility, used strategically, can save money on taxes, but it may be glossed over without much thought among the day-to-day decisions required to run a company. Salary is paid to employees and reported on a T4 tax slip. It's a deductible expense for the corporation and reported as income on the recipient's personal tax return. Dividends are paid to shareholders and reported on a T5 tax slip.

They're paid from after-tax profits, so they're not tax-deductible for the corporation. They're taxable to the recipient, but the dividend tax credit means they're generally taxed at a lower rate than salary. Another important difference is that salary withholds income tax, Canada Pension Plan (CPP)/Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) contributions, and sometimes Employment Insurance premiums. It builds registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) contribution room and counts as earned income against which people can deduct child care expenses.

It may also be more easily accepted by lenders evaluating loan applications. In contrast, as dividends don't withhold income tax, the business owner may have to pay personal tax in instalments. And because dividends don't generate either CPP/QPP contributions or RRSP contribution room, they may require alternative retirement planning strategies. It's one of these opportunities that can be customized many different ways, says Kyle Westhaver, wealth advisor and client relationship manager with Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. in Toronto.

But when he really strips it down, you're trying to optimize your after-tax cash flow today, your long-term ability to compound wealth, and your future tax bill when the money does come out. On paper, with tax integration, taxes paid should end up roughly the same, he says. But depending on the situation and the marginal tax rate, 'you can make a meaningful difference.

' To determine the best forms of compensation, Mr. Westhaver starts with the amount someone needs to take out of the corporation on an after-tax basis to pay for personal expenses, alongside the amount of salary needed to get the desired CPP/QPP contributions and RRSP contribution room for the client's retirement plan. The easiest value-add is making sure clients aren't pulling more out of their company than they need for lifestyle expenses.

Whether you take it as salary or dividends, paying too much out personally means a personal tax rate of roughly 50 to 53.5 per cent. Leave it in the company and you're paying 11.2 per cent or 26.5 per cent in Ontario, depending on eligibility for the small business deduction. It makes sense to take advantage of years when someone's marginal tax rate is low.

Business owners who don't have much taxable income in a given year may benefit from withdrawing from a corporation even if they don't need the funds to support their lifestyle. When it comes to low marginal tax rates, if you don't use it, you lose it.

Andrew Feindel, portfolio manager, senior wealth advisor, and senior investment advisor with Richie Feindel Wealth Management at Richardson Wealth Ltd. in Toronto, considers two other tax-effective income sources alongside salary and dividends: capital gains within the corporation and non-registered investments. The 50 per cent of capital gains realized within a corporation that is tax-free can be extracted tax-free through the capital dividend account (CDA).

For example, a $1-million investment that generates a 10 per cent capital gain within a corporation provides $50,000 in income with no personal taxes due. If a client needs $100,000 in income this year, they're halfway there; the rest can come from salary, dividends, and non-registered assets. Conservative investors get less benefit from this approach because they have fewer investments that generate capital gains.

So, Mr. Feindel says someone who plans to invest primarily in bonds may do better by taking enough salary to maximize RRSP contribution room. He says there can also be a behavioural finance advantage in moving corporate funds into an RRSP; while RRSP portfolios are usually fully invested, corporate funds too often sit uninvested in a chequing account.

On balance, though, if someone has a risk tolerance that allows them to earn capital gains, reducing salary and extracting funds through the CDA is extremely tax-efficient. This approach also avoids building up excess RRSP funds that will be taxable upon withdrawal from a registered retirement income fund and/or to a client's estate. If a client needs extra income to bridge a gap temporarily, a shareholder loan may make more sense than a dividend





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Financial Planning Business Owners Salary Dividends Taxes Tax-Effective Income Sources Capital Gains RRSP Contribution Room Dividend Tax Credit Personal Tax Rate Marginal Tax Rate Capital Dividend Account (CDA) Shareholder Loan Alternative Retirement Planning Strategies

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