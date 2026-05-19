Financial Market Analyst Shares Expertise in Publications and Seminars, Co-Authoring Book on Japanese Candlestick Charting

The analyst, a technical market expert with extensive experience, contributes to various financial publications and educational programs. He has authored a book on trading applications of Japanese candlestick charting and is a frequent speaker at financial seminars.

A technical market analyst with experience spanning over 25 years shares his expertise and market insights in various financial publications, including STOCKS & COMMODITIES Magazine, Futures Magazine, and Barrons.

He is also the executive producer of The Gold Forecast, a daily video newsletter. As a seasoned speaker at financial seminars like Futures West and the Dow Jones Financial Symposium, he imparts his knowledge and insights globally. He has co-authored the book Trading Applications of Japanese Candlestick Charting, a John Wiley publication





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Financial Market Analysis Market Research Expertise In Financial Markets Market Insights Experienced Market Analyst Publications Financial Newsletters Seminar Presentations Jon Wiley Publishing Japanese Candlestick Charting

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