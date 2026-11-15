Canada blanks Sweden 3-0 to reach women's hockey world final against United States

Canada defeated Sweden 3-0 on Sunday in Herning, Denmark, to advance to the gold-medal game of the women's hockey world championship against the defending champion United States. Sarah Fillier, Sarah Wozniewicz and Emma Maltais scored, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 13 saves for the shutout.

Canada advanced to the gold-medal game of the women's hockey world championship with a 3-0 win over Sweden on Sunday in Herning, Denmark. Sarah Fillier, Sarah Wozniewicz and Emma Maltais scored, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 13 saves for the shutout.

Sweden goaltender Ebba Svensson Traff allowed three goals on 30 shots. Canada will face the defending champion United States on Monday in a rematch of last year's gold-medal game. Sweden will play Finland for bronze. The United States shut out Finland 5-0 earlier Sunday in the other semifinal.

Also read USA and Canada set for IIHF Women's World Championship gold medal showdown

Fillier Returns To Lead Canada Past Sweden

Fillier continued her goal-scoring streak and has now scored in four straight games. She missed Canada's first two contests in Denmark with an injury sustained in a tournament warm-up game against the United States. After struggling to a 3-2 win over Czechia in Friday's quarterfinals, Canada was in control for the entire game against the Swedes. The win sends Canada back to the final as it looks to reclaim gold from its rival.

In the early semifinal, U.S. captain Hilary Knight had a goal and an assist, while Kelly Pannek, Alex Carpenter, Caroline Harvey and Lacey Eden also scored. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period. Pannek netted the opener from the low slot 6:36 in. Knight then fed Carpenter with a backhand pass from behind the net to double the advantage with 3:26 remaining in the first.

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Tournament leading scorer Harvey moved on to 15 points from six games. Knight extended her record point tally to 130 with 74 goals and 56 assists in 93 games at the worlds. Finland pulled goalie Sanni Ahola, who made 20 saves, after the second period. Emilia Kyrkko took over and finished with nine saves.

United States Advances To Gold Medal Match

The United States enters the final as defending champion after beating Canada in last year's gold-medal game. Canada's win over Sweden sets up another chapter in the teams' long-running rivalry. Fillier's return from injury has sparked Canada's offence. She scored the opening goal against Sweden and has been a key part of the team's push to the final.

Canada's path to the semifinal included a closer-than-expected 3-2 quarterfinal win over Czechia on Friday. The team responded with a dominant performance against Sweden. The tournament is being held in Herning, Denmark. The gold-medal game is set for Monday, with Sweden and Finland meeting for bronze.

The U.S. win over Finland was powered by a fast start and balanced scoring. Knight's assist on Carpenter's goal was part of a two-point game for the captain. Harvey, the tournament's leading scorer, added to her total with a goal. She has 15 points in six games, setting the pace for the Americans.

Ahola kept Finland in the game through two periods before being pulled. Kyrkko finished the game in relief as the U.S. pulled away. Canada's shutout win was its most complete game of the tournament so far. Desbiens was rarely tested but made 13 saves for the clean sheet.

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Wozniewicz and Maltais added goals to support Fillier's opener. Canada's defence limited Sweden's chances throughout the game. Sweden will now regroup for the bronze-medal game against Finland. Both teams are seeking a podium finish after falling in the semifinals.

Canada Prepares For Rematch Against United States

The rematch of last year's final gives Canada a chance at revenge. The United States will look to defend its title and beat Canada again on the biggest stage. Monday's final will decide the world champion. Canada and the United States have dominated women's hockey for years, and the latest meeting adds to their rivalry.

Fillier's injury came in a warm-up game against the United States. Her return has been a boost for Canada, which has won four straight with her in the lineup. Canada's 3-2 quarterfinal win over Czechia was a wake-up call. The team responded with a stronger effort against Sweden, controlling play from start to finish.

The U.S. semifinal win was never in doubt after the fast start. Pannek's early goal and Carpenter's finish gave the Americans a cushion they would not relinquish. Knight's record-setting career at the worlds continues to grow. Her 130 points are the most in tournament history, and she remains a central figure for the U.S. Harvey's 15 points lead all scorers.

The young defender has been a key part of the U.S. offence throughout the tournament. Finland's goalie change came after two periods. Ahola made 20 saves before Kyrkko took over and stopped nine shots. Canada's win sets up a final between the sport's two powers.

The game will be played Monday in Herning, Denmark. The bronze-medal game between Sweden and Finland will be played earlier Monday. Both teams will look to end the tournament on a positive note. Canada's players celebrated on the ice after the win.

The team is now one win away from gold after a dominant semifinal performance.