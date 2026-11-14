Fifth soldier dies after CFB Wainwright fire; 24 remain in hospital

Private William Douglas Dal Bianco died Nov. 13, 2026, from injuries in the Oct. 17 fire at CFB Wainwright, becoming the fifth military casualty. Twenty-four of the 43 injured members remain in hospital and 14 have been released.

A fifth soldier has died following the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright. Private William Douglas Dal Bianco of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry died on Nov. 13, 2026, as a result of injuries sustained in the Oct. 17, 2026 fire.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced his death in a media release the next day. Dal Bianco was being cared for in an Ontario hospital when he died. The Canadian Armed Forces reported that four injured soldiers had been transferred to hospitals outside of Alberta to be closer to their families. Lt.

Also read Canadian Soldier William Douglas Dal Bianco Dies After CFB Wainwright Fire

Military Leaders Honor Fallen Soldier

-Gen. Michael Wright, commander of the Canadian Army, issued a statement honoring the fallen soldier. He said the Canadian Army will remember William's dedicated and honourable service to the Canadian Armed Forces and to Canada. He expressed deep solidarity with his family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

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Gen. Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, said military leadership is heartbroken by the loss of Private William Douglas Dal Bianco. She vowed to honour his dedicated service and to continue to stand with all those affected by the tragedy along the difficult road ahead. She also extended her thoughts to injured members and their families and expressed deep gratitude to everyone involved in providing care and support during this time of tremendous sadness.

Prime Minister Mark Carney also paid tribute. He posted that Private Dal Bianco and his fellow soldiers were training to defend Canada. He said that with their bright futures still before them, they chose to safeguard ours. He added that Canadians are holding Private Dal Bianco's loved ones, and all those still grieving in the wake of this terrible tragedy, in their hearts.

Fire Spread Due To High Winds

The fire broke out during live fire training on an automatic grenade launcher range, an area crews were initially unable to reach to combat the flames. It was significantly fueled by high wind speeds, allowing it to rapidly overtake an administrative area and endanger personnel. The location, an administrative zone rather than a controlled training ground, complicated initial response efforts as winds drove flames toward where personnel were stationed.

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Authorities confirmed that forty-three Canadian Armed Forces members were injured in the fire as it spread uncontrollably across the facility. As of Saturday, the Canadian Armed Forces reported that five of the members caught in the fire had died, including Private Dal Bianco. Twenty-four individuals remained in hospital receiving care, while fourteen had been released and were recovering.

Review Safety Protocols For Exercises

The ongoing medical attention required for the twenty-four hospitalized members indicates a prolonged recovery period for a significant portion of the forty-three injured service members. The loss of Private Dal Bianco adds to a mounting toll on the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, a unit within the broader Canadian Army structure. The incident has triggered a comprehensive review of safety protocols, particularly regarding fire containment during live fire exercises in windy conditions.

Commanders continue to support the families of the twenty-four members still in hospital, recognizing the emotional and physical toll on the entire military community. The Canadian Armed Forces remain focused on honouring the service of the fallen while ensuring the best possible care for the surviving injured personnel as they navigate their recovery journeys.