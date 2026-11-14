Fifth soldier dies after CFB Wainwright fire, Canadian Armed Forces says

Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco of 3 PPCLI died Nov. 13, 2026, from injuries sustained in the Oct. 17 fire at CFB Wainwright, becoming the fifth soldier killed. Twenty-four members remain in hospital and 14 have been released.

A fifth soldier has died following the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright. Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry died on Nov. 13, 2026, from injuries sustained in the Oct. 17, 2026 fire.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced his death the following day. The fire broke out during live fire training on the base and was driven by high wind speeds. It began on an automatic grenade launcher range that crews could not reach. Forty-three CAF members were caught when the fire overran an administrative area.

Also read Canadian Soldier William Douglas Dal Bianco Dies After CFB Wainwright Fire

General Michael Wright Honors Fallen Soldier

Lt. -Gen. Michael Wright, commander of the Canadian Army, said in a statement that the army will remember William's dedicated and honourable service to the Canadian Armed Forces and to Canada. He added that the army stands with William's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan said she was heartbroken by the loss of Private William Douglas Dal Bianco. She said his dedicated service will be honoured and that the CAF will continue to stand with all those affected by this tragedy along the difficult road ahead. Carignan said her thoughts are also with the injured members and their families.

Five Soldiers Confirmed Dead in Fire

She expressed deep gratitude to everyone involved in providing care and support during this time of tremendous sadness. As of Saturday, the CAF said five of the members caught in the fire had died. Twenty-four remained in hospital and 14 had been released from hospital. The death of Private Dal Bianco brings the confirmed toll to five soldiers killed in the Oct. 17 fire at CFB Wainwright.

The fire remains one of the deadliest training incidents at a Canadian military base in recent years. The Canadian Armed Forces has not released further details about the condition of those still hospitalized. Support is being provided to affected members and their families. The Oct. 17 fire was spurred on by high winds that rapidly spread the flames across the training area.

Grenade Launcher Range Ignited Deadly Blaze

The administrative area was overtaken before all personnel could escape. Officials have said the fire started on an automatic grenade launcher range that crews could not reach. The cause remains under investigation. Private Dal Bianco served with 3 PPCLI, a unit based at CFB Edmonton.

Advertisement

His death was announced by the CAF in a media release. Both Wright and Carignan offered condolences to the family and colleagues of Private Dal Bianco. Their statements praised his service and emphasized support for those still recovering. The CAF continues to provide care and support to injured members and their families.

No further updates on their conditions have been released. The fire at CFB Wainwright occurred during a live fire training exercise. High wind speeds were a major factor in the rapid spread of the flames. Forty-three CAF members were caught in the fire when it overtook an administrative area.

Five have now died, 24 remain in hospital, and 14 have been released. The Canadian Army and the CAF have expressed their commitment to supporting all those affected by the tragedy. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.