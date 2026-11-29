Pte. William Dal Bianco becomes the fifth fatality from the CFB Wainwright wildfire, while 21 soldiers remain hospitalized. PM Mark Carney calls it a peacetime tragedy as investigations launch.

Pte. William Dal Bianco has died at the age of 26, marking the fifth and final fatality from the deadly wildfire that engulfed a Canadian military training exercise. The Department of National Defence confirmed that his passing occurred at a hospital in Toronto earlier this month. This tragedy underscores the devastating human cost of the incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.

Fifth Fatality Confirms Tragedy Scope

While an Ontario-based funeral company announced plans for a private service for Dal Bianco, the broader military community continues to grapple with the massive scale of injuries sustained during the event. The death brings the total number of fallen soldiers to five, solidifying the status of the event as a major national security crisis. Families of the fallen are now left to navigate the grief of losing young men who served with distinction.

Also read Winnipeg rescue squadron honoured for their bravery during CFB Wainwright tragedy

Military Response and Windstorm Conditions

Canadian Armed Forces members including Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell, Pte. Aidan Goulding, Pte. William Douglas Dal Bianco, and Sgt. Morgan Wong died after a windstorm on Oct. 17 pushed flames from a grass fire onto troops. The fire swept through the training area southeast of Edmonton, trapping service members in an rapidly escalating blaze. The Department of National Defence stated that the windstorm was the critical factor that turned a manageable grass fire into a lethal inferno.

Current Hospitalization Status of Injured Personnel

Another soldier injured in the deadly fire at an Alberta military base has been discharged from hospital according to recent updates from the Department. The official statement released on Friday confirmed that this individual was released following treatment, reducing the immediate burden on the healthcare system. Currently, 21 remain hospitalized across Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario as medical teams continue to treat severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries. This ongoing hospitalization highlights the long-term recovery journey ahead for the surviving members of the unit.

Advertisement

Official Investigations and Political Fallout

Three separate investigations are currently looking into the fire to determine exactly how the flames reached the troops and why evacuation failed. Prime Minister Mark Carney has called it one of the worst tragedies for the Armed Forces on home soil during peacetime. His strong language indicates that the federal government intends to conduct a thorough review of safety protocols at Canadian military bases. The political pressure to explain the failure is mounting as the details of the command decisions made on Oct. 17 come to light.

Memorial Tributes and Personal Legacy

An obituary posted on Arbor Memorial's website described William Dal Bianco as a gifted student and athlete who excelled in track and cross country with the Etobicoke Track Club. He also participated in ski racing and coaching at Mansfield Ski Club, and competing in triathlons at the family cottage in Sundridge. These personal tributes serve to humanize the statistics, reminding the public that behind every name is a young person with a vibrant life and family. The community continues to mourn the loss of a dedicated serviceman and accomplished athlete.