FIFA World Cup Trophy Arrives in Ottawa

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Ottawa on Sunday, giving fans and Prime Minister Mark Carney a chance to glimpse the original trophy. The event was part of the FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola, which has been making its way across the country, bringing excitement and joy to soccer fans of all ages.

The biggest trophy in soccer, the FIFA World Cup, arrived in the Canadian capital on Sunday, giving fans and Prime Minister Mark Carney a chance to glimpse the original trophy.

The event, which took place at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, was part of the FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola. Prime Minister Carney was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Italian soccer legend Alessandro Nesta, and other dignitaries as they celebrated the arrival of the trophy. During the event, Prime Minister Carney was seen kissing the trophy, kicking a soccer ball, and even flipping a Royal Canadian Mint FIFA World Cup coin.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to speak with FIFA President Infantino, and together they listened to speeches and presentations. The event was a chance for fans to get up close and personal with the iconic trophy, and many were seen taking photos and cheering as Prime Minister Carney and FIFA President Infantino held the trophy aloft.

The FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola is a unique opportunity for fans to see the original trophy, and it has been making its way across the country, bringing excitement and joy to soccer fans of all ages. The tour is a celebration of the beautiful game, and it is a testament to the power of soccer to bring people together.

As the tour continues, fans can expect to see more exciting events and activities, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic trophy. The FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola is a must-see event for any soccer fan, and it is a reminder of the importance of the beautiful game in our lives. The tour is a celebration of the passion, excitement, and joy that soccer brings to people all around the world.

The event at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa was just one stop on the tour, but it was a memorable one, with Prime Minister Carney and FIFA President Infantino bringing the excitement and energy of the FIFA World Cup to the Canadian capital. The FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to see the original trophy, and it is a celebration of the beautiful game that will be remembered for years to come.

The tour is a testament to the power of soccer to bring people together, and it is a reminder of the importance of the beautiful game in our lives. As the tour continues, fans can expect to see more exciting events and activities, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with the iconic trophy.

The FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola is a must-see event for any soccer fan, and it is a celebration of the passion, excitement, and joy that soccer brings to people all around the world. The event at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa was just one stop on the tour, but it was a memorable one, with Prime Minister Carney and FIFA President Infantino bringing the excitement and energy of the FIFA World Cup to the Canadian capital.

The FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to see the original trophy, and it is a celebration of the beautiful game that will be remembered for years to come. The tour is a testament to the power of soccer to bring people together, and it is a reminder of the importance of the beautiful game in our lives.

The FIFA World Cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola is a must-see event for any soccer fan, and it is a celebration of the passion, excitement, and joy that soccer brings to people all around the world





ctvottawa / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Ottawa Prime Minister Mark Carney FIFA President Gianni Infantino

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa as Canada prepares to host matches next monthPrime Minister Mark Carney welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as part of the tournament’s trophy tour.

Read more »

Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa as Canada prepares to host matches next monthOTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney may have been the first Canadian to ever hoist the FIFA World Cup trophy — an honour typically reserved for tournament winners — as he welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa Sunday.

Read more »

Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa as Canada prepares to host matches next monthPrime Minister Mark Carney may have been the first Canadian to ever hoist the FIFA World Cup trophy as he welcomed FIFA president Gianni Infantino to Ottawa Sunday.

Read more »

Carney welcomes World Cup to Ottawa ahead of Canada hosting matches next monthCarney got the chance to hoist the World Cup at pre-tournament event

Read more »