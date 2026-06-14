Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has made the final decision about team captain Wataru Endo not playing in the World Cup due to a left foot injury. The 33-year-old Liverpool midfielder had surgery on his left foot in February and has been going through physical therapy. Moriyasu stated that the decision was not taken lightly, and that the team was aware of the risks involved in allowing Endo to play.

FIFA World Cup: Brazil 1, Morocco 1. Must See: Absolutely lethal - Vinicius Junior answers emphatically for Brazil. ARLINGTON, Texas - Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu made the final decision about team captain Wataru Endo not playing in the World Cup because of a left foot injury that would have likely kept the 33-year-old Liverpool midfielder from playing full matches.

Moriyasu said Saturday, the eve of Japan's Group F opener against the Netherlands, that it was difficult having to tell Endo his decision earlier this week. The coach said Endo was respectful and understanding. We had him try the best he could and also had the medical staff looking after him, Moriyasu said through an interpreter. We discussed that throughout the World Cup, it may be difficult for him to perform for the entire period of the games.

Endo, who played for Japan at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, had surgery on his left foot in February. He returned when playing in Japan's 1-0 warmup victory against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo, when he came out at halftime. He then traveled with the team to the United States, and had been going through physical therapy. The Japanese soccer association said Thursday that Endo had withdrawn from the squad because of the injury.

He later announced his surprise retirement from the national team. Since getting injured and up till this point, I've done everything I could and I have no regret, Endo said in a social media post this week, adding he would be cheering for the Japan national team as one of the fans. Defender Ko Itakura, who plays for Dutch club Ajax, was named the new captain. Borussia Monchengladbach forward Shuto Machino was called up to replace Endo on the roster.

The decision to keep Endo out of the World Cup was made with the player's well-being in mind, according to Moriyasu. Moriyasu stated that the decision was not taken lightly, and that the team was aware of the risks involved in allowing Endo to play. The coach also praised Endo for his dedication to the team, saying that he had always been a true leader.

Japan will now face the Netherlands in their Group F opener, with the match taking place on Sunday. The team is looking to make a strong impression in the tournament, and the decision to keep Endo out of the World Cup will likely be a key factor in their performance. In related news, the Brazilian national team has been making waves in the World Cup, with their match against Morocco ending in a 1-1 draw.

The match was a closely contested one, with both teams creating scoring opportunities throughout the game. Vinicius Junior was instrumental in Brazil's victory, scoring a crucial goal in the second half. The Brazilian team is looking to make a deep run in the tournament, and their performance against Morocco has given them a boost in confidence. The World Cup is expected to be a closely contested tournament, with many teams vying for the top spot.

The competition is fierce, and teams will need to be at the top of their game if they want to make it to the final. The Brazilian national team is one of the favorites to win the tournament, and their performance against Morocco has shown that they have what it takes to make a deep run.

The World Cup is a major international sporting event, and it brings together teams from all over the world to compete for the top spot. The tournament is expected to be a closely contested one, with many teams vying for the top spot. The Brazilian national team is one of the favorites to win the tournament, and their performance against Morocco has shown that they have what it takes to make a deep run.

The World Cup is a major international sporting event, and it brings together teams from all over the world to compete for the top spot. The tournament is expected to be a closely contested one, with many teams vying for the top spot. The Brazilian national team is one of the favorites to win the tournament, and their performance against Morocco has shown that they have what it takes to make a deep run





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