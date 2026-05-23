FIFA World Cup in Toronto Expected to Boost Local Economy Despite Hotel Bookings Decline

Hotel industry and tourism groups in Toronto are optimistic about the positive economic impact of the FIFA World Cup despite a lack of surge in hotel bookings and high ticket prices. Destination Toronto's vice-president of destination development, Kelly Jackson, expects hotels to be at about 80 per cent capacity this June due to the World Cup matches.

Hotel industry and tourism groups in Toronto are optimistic that FIFA World Cup matches will bring many people to the city and boost the local economy despite a lack of surge in hotel bookings and high ticket prices.

Sara Anghel, president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Hotel Association, said the soccer tournament will definitely have a positive economic impact, even after FIFA cancelled thousands of hotel room bookings in Toronto, Vancouver, and other host cities. Destination Toronto's vice-president of destination development, Kelly Jackson, said typically hotels are at about 80 per cent capacity in June and July and they expect it will be similar this June.

Toronto is hosting six World Cup games, starting with Canada's opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 12





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