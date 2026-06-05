FIFA World Cup and other news updates

Updates on the FIFA World Cup, a child in critical condition after falling from a balcony, sentencing for a man who admitted to starting a wildfire, and other news.

FIFA World Cup food guide: Fans in Toronto can enjoy a taste of the nations competing in the tournament this summer. The event is expected to attract soccer enthusiasts from around the world.

However, a recent incident in Stittsville has raised concerns about safety. A child fell from a balcony and is currently in critical condition. In other news, a man who admitted to starting a wildfire in Saskatchewan in 2025 will face sentencing in August. The incident highlights the importance of environmental reviews for major projects.

The US has confirmed a case of the screwworm pest, but it is unclear if it has spread to Canada. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes have tied the Stanley Cup Final with a win in overtime. The team's Seth Jarvis scored the winning goal. Climate change is also a pressing issue, particularly in the heat of summer.

Drinking alcohol while watching the World Cup can be risky in hot temperatures. The CTV News Shopping Trends team has recommended several budget-friendly beauty products that are similar to more expensive items. These products can be found on Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The team has also shared their experience with a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that has improved their scalp and hair health.

Additionally, a smart laundry basket has solved a major household argument. The team's recommendations are based on their personal experience and may earn a commission when readers use their links to shop





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FIFA World Cup Toronto Child In Critical Condition Sentencing Wildfire Screwworm Pest Stanley Cup Final Climate Change Beauty Products Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale

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