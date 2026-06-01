FIFA to Enforce New Rules to Speed Up Play and Reduce Time-Wasting at World Cup

FIFA has announced several new measures to ensure the games are played at a faster pace, including a five-second visual countdown on goal kicks and throw-ins, and a commitment to issuing red cards to any player who covers his mouth while talking to an opponent in a confrontational situation.

Scianitti: Canadians reserved after being named to FIFA World Cup roster, FIFA to enforce new rules to speed up play and reduce time-wasting. The 48-team tournament is now less than two weeks away, and the governing body has announced several new measures to ensure the games are played at a faster pace.

Among the points of emphasis for referees and officials: a commitment to issuing red cards to any player who covers his mouth while talking to an opponent in a confrontational situation, and a five-second visual countdown on goal kicks and throw-ins to speed up play. If the goal kick is not taken before the end of the countdown, a corner kick will be awarded to the opposing team.

If the throw-in is not executed by the end of the five-second count, a throw-in for the opponents will be the reward. Players getting subbed off must leave the field within 10 seconds, except for special situations such as ones involving injuries or a security issue. The protocol for Video Assistant Referee, or VAR, is also being clarified in certain areas.

VAR can be used to check when red cards are issued following a clearly incorrect second yellow card, or when cards are issued in the case of mistaken identity. Incorrectly awarded corner kicks can also be checked by VAR, FIFA said. There has also been a clarification on VAR protocol regarding clear offenses committed by the attacking team before the ball is in play at a corner kick or free kick that directly impacts goals, penalty kicks or sanctions.

VAR can be used in those moments and if the referee determines that an offense occurred before the ball was in play, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. But all the emphasis on speedy play won't necessarily mean quicker matches. There will be three-minute water breaks midway through each half of every match, FIFA said





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FIFA World Cup New Rules Speed Up Play Time-Wasting

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