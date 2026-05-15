FIFA Seals World Cup Broadcast Rights Deal with China at Lower Price

FIFA has secured a broadcast rights deal for China for the next four World Cups, covering the 2026 tournament in North America and the 2030 and 2031 tournaments in either Spain, Portugal, or Morocco.

FIFA finally sealed a World Cup broadcast rights deal for China on Friday at a significantly lower price than they initially wanted. The agreement covers four World Cups, two each of the men's and women's, through 2031, including two that China did not qualify for, such as the 48-team, 104-game tournament in North America starting on June 11.

The price for these rights has been reported to be $60 million, with the soccer body seeking $300 million in recent weeks. The deal was completed with China Media Group (CMG) and FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström was in China this week for negotiations with officials from the Chinese soccer federation.

Chinese companies, such as Technology firm Lenovo, dairy firm Mengniu, electronics manufacturer Hisense, and Wanda, have already invested heavily in the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to bring in over $11 billion for FIFA. The 2030 Women's World Cup will be hosted by Brazil and, along with Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica, while the 2031 men's tournament will mainly take place in the United States, along with Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica.

However, the decision for hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup was made in November by FIFA member federations, with no rival candidate. This response does not contain any summary, category, or topic information





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