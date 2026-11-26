FIFA says it was the victim of a cyberattack that accessed a limited set of personal and business information. A group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club claimed responsibility and leaked over 12 gigabytes of internal documents.

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that it was the victim of a cyberattack in which hackers accessed what soccer's world governing body described as a limited set of personal and business information.

The organization said it is working closely with relevant authorities, including law enforcement. FIFA did not say when the cyberattack took place or specify the precise nature of the hacked information. Last week, a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on X of what it claimed were FIFA files.

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FIFA Condemns Data Leak By Handsome Boy

Three days later, the group appeared to take credit for the hack when responding to a post that said more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked. The leaked data reportedly includes internal documents, though FIFA has not confirmed the full scope. In a statement sent to The Associated Press, FIFA said: FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data.

Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned. The breach comes at a time when FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, are under scrutiny after his foiled, secretive plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors. Infantino is also trying to extend his 11-year presidency of FIFA to 2031.

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He is the favorite when the election is held on March 18, with Kohzo Tashima of Japan and Philippe Diallo of France the other candidates. Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, has faced criticism over governance and transparency. The cyberattack adds to the pressures facing the organization as it prepares for the upcoming presidential election. FIFA has not commented on whether the leaked documents relate to the World Cup stake sale plan or other internal matters.

Hacking Club Claims Responsibility For Breach

The Handsome Boy Hacking Club has not previously been widely known, and its claims could not be independently verified. Cybersecurity experts note that such groups often exaggerate their access. FIFA said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and has taken steps to secure its systems. The organization did not provide further details on the extent of the breach.

FIFA's statement emphasized that the publication of personal data can have significant consequences for individuals. The governing body said it is working to protect those affected. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been announced. FIFA is urging authorities to hold those responsible accountable.

The cyberattack was first reported by The Associated Press on Thursday. The Handsome Boy Hacking Club's posts on X have since been deleted or made private. FIFA has not confirmed the authenticity of the screenshot posted by the group. The leaked documents, if verified, could reveal sensitive internal communications.

This is not the first time FIFA has faced cybersecurity issues. In recent years, the organization has been targeted by various hacking attempts. The current breach highlights the growing threat of cyberattacks on sports organizations. FIFA said it is reviewing its security protocols to prevent future incidents.

Presidential Election Faces Scrutiny Amid Cyberattack

FIFA's presidential election is scheduled for March 18. Infantino is seeking a fourth term, which would extend his presidency to 2031. He remains the favorite, but the cyberattack could impact the campaign. Tashima and Diallo are also running.

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The election will be held amid heightened scrutiny of FIFA's governance. The Handsome Boy Hacking Club claimed responsibility for the hack in a reply to a post about the leak. The group posted a screenshot on X that it said showed FIFA files. Three days later, it responded to a post saying more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked.

FIFA has not confirmed the exact amount of data stolen. FIFA said it is working closely with law enforcement. The organization did not say when the attack occurred. It also did not specify what types of personal and business information were accessed.

FIFA said the breach involved a limited set of data. The organization is contacting affected individuals as needed. The cyberattack was reported on November 26, 2026. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was photographed during the opening ceremony of the International Broadcast Center on June 1, 2026, in Dallas.

FIFA Urges Authorities To Hold Culprits Accountable

The photo was taken by Tony Gutierrez for the Associated Press. The breach was announced on a Thursday. FIFA has condemned the attack in strong terms. It said the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, especially personal data, is unacceptable.

The organization said such actions violate privacy and can have serious consequences. FIFA is cooperating with authorities to investigate. No further details were immediately available. The Handsome Boy Hacking Club has not been linked to any previous high-profile hacks.

Cybersecurity analysts say the group may be new or using a new name. The leaked documents could include sensitive information about FIFA operations. FIFA is urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement. The investigation continues.