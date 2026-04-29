FIFA’s decision to award former U.S. President Donald Trump its inaugural Peace Prize has ignited a global debate over the organization’s commitment to human rights and political neutrality. Critics, including human rights groups and soccer federations, argue that the award contradicts FIFA’s values, while the White House defends it as recognition of Trump’s foreign policy achievements. The controversy has raised questions about the role of sports in global politics.

FIFA , the global soccer governing body, sparked international controversy when it awarded former U.S. President Donald Trump its inaugural Peace Prize at the World Cup draw in December.

The award, given for 'promoting peace and unity around the world,' was met with widespread condemnation from human rights organizations and activists, who argued that it contradicted FIFA’s own Human Rights Policy. Australian soccer player Jackson Irvine criticized the decision, stating that it made a mockery of FIFA’s commitment to human rights, while Norway’s soccer federation called for the award to be abolished entirely.

The White House defended the decision, citing Trump’s 'Peace through Strength' foreign policy, which it claimed had ended eight wars in less than a year. White House spokesman Davis Ingle dismissed criticism, stating that anyone who disagreed with the award suffered from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.

' The U.S., which is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, launched a military strike on Venezuela shortly after the draw and initiated joint airstrikes with Israel on Iran in late February. Trump has repeatedly highlighted his role in resolving international conflicts and has even suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

The award has reignited debates about FIFA’s political neutrality and its alignment with global leaders, raising questions about the organization’s commitment to its stated values. Critics argue that awarding Trump, whose administration was marked by controversial foreign policies and human rights concerns, undermines FIFA’s credibility.

Meanwhile, supporters of the decision point to Trump’s diplomatic efforts, such as his negotiations with North Korea, as justification for the recognition. The controversy has also drawn attention to the broader role of sports organizations in global politics, with many questioning whether FIFA should be involved in such politically charged decisions. As the World Cup approaches, the debate over the award continues to overshadow preparations, highlighting the complex intersection of sports, politics, and human rights





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