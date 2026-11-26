FIFA says hackers accessed a limited set of personal and business information, as the Handsome Boy Hacking Club claims responsibility for leaking more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents.

FIFA was the victim of a cyberattack that saw hackers gain access to what soccer's world governing body describes as a limited set of personal and business information, it said Thursday.

FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement, the organization said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. The statement was issued from Zurich, where FIFA is headquartered. FIFA did not say when the cyberattack took place, or the precise nature of the hacked information. The governing body has not confirmed the full scope of the breach.

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Handsome Boy Hacking Club Claims Hack

Last week, a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club posted a screenshot on X of what it claimed were FIFA files. Three days later, it appeared to take credit for the hack when responding to a post that said more than 12 gigabytes of internal documents had been leaked. FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data, the governing body said in its statement.

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Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned, FIFA said. The breach comes at a time when FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, is under scrutiny after his foiled, secretive plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors. Infantino is also trying to extend his 11-year presidency of FIFA to 2031.

He is the favorite when the election is held on March 18, with Kohzo Tashima of Japan and Philippe Diallo of France the other candidates. Infantino has led FIFA since 2016. The upcoming election will determine whether he secures another term through 2031. The cyberattack adds to a period of intense public and institutional attention on FIFA's leadership and its handling of sensitive information.

Law Enforcement Investigates Cyber Breach

The organization has not provided further details about the compromised data or the timing of the incident. Law enforcement involvement suggests authorities are treating the breach as a serious criminal matter. FIFA has not commented on whether the leaked documents are authentic or what they contain.