FIFA Faces Backlash Over Empty Seats and Soaring Costs at 2026 World Cup

Fans criticize FIFA for widespread empty seats at World Cup matches and skyrocketing expenses, questioning the organization's priorities and transparency.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come under intense scrutiny as fans express outrage over the visible number of empty seats at several matches. The organizing body claimed that attendance figures were nearly at capacity, but television broadcasts and fan photos showed large swaths of empty seats .

FIFA released a statement insisting that official numbers were accurate, but critics were unconvinced. One fan commented that FIFA stopped caring about the average fan long ago, citing the choice of Qatar as a previous host. Another pointed out that for the USA opening game, an official attendance of 44,985 was announced against a stadium capacity of 45,664, meaning only 679 seats short of a sellout.

Yet images and reports showed many empty seats, and several ticketed fans were seen standing in concourses rather than staying in their assigned seats. This discrepancy has fueled accusations that FIFA is manipulating numbers or that ticket prices are so high that seats remain unsold despite official claims. The situation has led to widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning the organisation's transparency and its commitment to the fan experience





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Empty Seats Ticket Prices Fan Backlash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA facing empty seats as 2026 World Cup beginsThe 2026 FIFA World Cup is now underway, and billions of people around the world will be tuning in. But the event has been somewhat overshadowed by a long-running ticket scandal which has priced out t...

Read more »

FIFA faces protests in Toronto over Israel ties ahead of Canada World Cup matchProtesters unfurled a massive red banner on top of the World Cup logo near a busy highway in Toronto on Friday, denouncing FIFA’s association with Israel, hours before Canada’s first game.

Read more »

FIFA blames empty seats at World Cup match in Mexico on fans watching from concoursesMatch at Toronto Stadium saw close to full attendance

Read more »

FIFA blames empty seats at World Cup match in Mexico on fans in concoursesFIFA on Friday blamed the empty seats during the World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara on fans who watched from the concourses.

Read more »