FIFA and FIFPRO Strike Landmark Deal, Providing Greater Player Representation and Protection

FIFA has reached a landmark agreement with FIFPRO, the global players' union, which will see players have a greater say in major decisions affecting the game. The agreement includes a memorandum of understanding between FIFA and FIFPRO, with FIFPRO having a veto over key areas of the game's governance and observer access at the powerful FIFA Council. FIFA has also agreed to withdraw all legal proceedings against FIFPRO initiated by FIFA. The agreement aims to provide greater protection for players from abusive practices, such as forcing them to train on their own or withholding passports. Players will have the right to cancel their contracts and receive payments, claim compensation for justifiable expenses, and potentially demand an extra six months' pay in damages. Clubs that fail to respect their contractual obligations will face swifter and more effective sporting and financial consequences.

World governing body FIFA has struck a landmark deal with global players' union FIFPRO , which means players will be represented when major decisions affecting the game are agreed.

The agreement includes a memorandum of understanding between FIFA and FIFPRO, with FIFPRO having a veto over key areas of the game's governance and observer access at the powerful FIFA Council. FIFA has also agreed to withdraw all legal proceedings against FIFPRO initiated by FIFA. The agreement aims to provide greater protection for players from abusive practices, such as forcing them to train on their own or withholding passports.

Players will have the right to cancel their contracts and receive payments, claim compensation for justifiable expenses, and potentially demand an extra six months' pay in damages. Clubs that fail to respect their contractual obligations will face swifter and more effective sporting and financial consequences. FIFPRO president Sergio Marchi hailed the agreement as an important step forward for football, while FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed it as a major issue being resolved.

However, the congested match calendar remains an outstanding issue, and it remains to be seen if a resolution can be found





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FIFA FIFPRO Players' Union Deal Representation Protection Players' Rights Abusive Practices Contract Cancellation Payments Compensation Justifiable Expenses Extra Six Months' Pay In Damages Swifter And More Effective Sporting And Financ Congested Match Calendar Outstanding Issue Resolution Threaten To Pull The Plug On The Whole Agreeme

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