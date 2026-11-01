Field of Crosses Memorial Honors Canadian Service Members in Calgary

The 18th annual Field of Crosses memorial in Calgary features 3,700 crosses to honor fallen service members. A sunrise ceremony commemorates sacrifices from Vietnam to Wainwright.

Thousands of wooden crosses lined Memorial Drive in Calgary this Sunday morning for the 18th annual Field of Crosses project. The solemn event began with a sunrise ceremony dedicated to honoring all individuals who died while serving their country. This large-scale public memorial serves as a vital community space for reflection, remembrance, and education regarding the costs of military service.

Community Remembrance And Duty

Maj. (Retired) Kent Griffiths emphasized that the event provides a crucial opportunity for public memory. He shared that during his personal moment of silence, he specifically remembered individuals he knew who are no longer with us. Griffiths stressed that remembering these sacrifices must be treated as a civic duty rather than an optional act.

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Sean Libin, Chair of the Field of Crosses board of directors, reinforced this sentiment. He stated that society must remember the sacrifice of men and women who put on a uniform and served Canada in various parts of the world. This collective duty ensures that the legacy of service is not forgotten by future generations.

Wainwright Tragedy And Training Losses

The Wainwright tragedy remains fresh in the minds of many attendees gathered to remember sacrifices. This year, there was a specific emphasis placed on all soldiers who served, as well as those who continue to serve in active roles. The community sought to broaden the scope of remembrance to include those lost during training exercises.

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Libin noted that soldiers were suiting up, training, and preparing to deploy to Latvia when they tragically lost their lives. He argued that we must remember the sacrifices of all service people, not just combat veterans. The event highlights that thousands of individuals were killed in training accidents, similar to the Wainwright incident, expanding the scope of remembrance.

Personal Sacrifices And Immigration

The field is populated by 3,700 crosses, many of which are decorated with photos and biographies. These details allow anyone paying their respects to better understand the service member who made the ultimate sacrifice. The display serves as a stark reminder that freedom is never free and requires constant vigilance and gratitude.

Libin explained that many immigrants and new Canadians visit the site to understand who these individuals were. He noted that some visitors came from places that did not have freedom and were unable to do what citizens in Canada sometimes take for granted. The memorial helps these new citizens appreciate the liberties they now enjoy through the sacrifices of others.

Stirling Family Honors T.J.

Terri Stirling attended the sunrise ceremony with her family to remember and mourn the loss of their son, T.J. T.J. was a veteran who served in Afghanistan and survived an IED explosion that claimed the lives of two comrades. In 2006, he decided to complete another full tour of duty before retiring from the military in 2008.

Unfortunately, T.J. became a victim of PTSD and passed away on August 18 of 2009. Terri stated that there is not a day that goes by without her missing him. She described the Field of Crosses as an incredibly important way to remember who he was and the profound sacrifice he made for his country and his comrades.

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Terri expressed immense pride in her son, noting that he excelled in the military and loved serving with his brothers. She highlighted that soldiers give everything, leaving behind families that are affected profoundly by their loss. The memorial provides a necessary outlet for such grief and pride.

Organic Growth And Volunteer Effort

Libin explained that the Field of Crosses is run entirely by volunteers and community members. It operates independently of any governing body or direct military involvement. The project has grown exponentially from just 300 crosses to the current 3,700, driven by the hardworking volunteers who continue to find ways to further the goal of remembrance.

The volunteer commitment has grown alongside the number of crosses, along with the level of detail in biography cards researched by students. Libin described the ownership Calgarians have taken of this special memorial tribute as a key factor in its success. Because it is a community effort, the growth has been organic and deeply rooted in local support.

Libin concluded that the event brings Canadians together in a unified manner. It reminds everyone that there is a commonality of service to our country. The memorial stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of those who serve and the community that supports them, ensuring their stories are never forgotten.