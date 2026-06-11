Fidelity's ETH ETF Inflows and Price Action

Institutions are gradually returning to ETH, with Fidelity being at the forefront. Fidelity's ETF clients have made $28.6 million worth of ETH purchases so far this week, making it the most significant week of buying for Fidelity's ETH ETF in the past two months. The ETH inflows have returned after May, with the market trading at around $1,651 at press time. Although the small rebound is a positive sign, short-term caution remains prevalent. ETH appears to be in a weak zone, as indicated by RSI and DMI numbers. The price action needs a stronger push to follow through on the recent interest.

Ethereum ETFs are gaining traction once again, with Fidelity being at the forefront. Institutions are gradually returning to ETH, prompting the question of their confidence in continued buying.

Fidelity's ETF clients have made $28.6 million worth of ETH purchases so far this week, making it the most significant week of buying for Fidelity's ETH ETF in the past two months. This surge is not a one-time event but a consistent trend, with repeated ETH movements linked to Fidelity's FETH ETF inflows. The ETH inflows have returned after May, with the market trading at around $1,651 at press time.

Although the small rebound is a positive sign, short-term caution remains prevalent. ETH appears to be in a weak zone, as indicated by RSI and DMI numbers. The price action needs a stronger push to follow through on the recent interest. The improving ETF numbers, but the ETH price still needs a greater push





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Ethereum Etfs Fidelity Inflows Price Action RSI DMI

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