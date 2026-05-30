Fewer Complaints Against City Council Members to be Reported Publicly

The City of Greater Sudbury has approved changes to its complaints protocol, which will result in fewer complaints against city council members being reported publicly. The new protocol includes a new informal complaint process and additional clarity around the integrity commissioner's role in reviewing complaints.

Fewer complaints against city council members will be reported publicly, per changes to the city's complaints protocol which city council members approved during their May 26 meeting.

The new protocol includes a new informal complaint process under which persons who have identified behaviour believed to be in contravention of the city's Code of Conduct are encouraged to pursue concerns with members prior to proceeding with a formal complaint. Public reports published through city council meeting agendas would not accompany this process.

The changes also include additional clarity around the integrity commissioner not pursuing complaints described as frivolous, vexatious, not made in good faith or that have insufficient or no grounds. Even certain cases in which a Code of Conduct breach was determined to have taken place can remain behind closed doors and without a public report, at the discretion of the integrity commissioner.

The city's integrity commissioner reviews complaints against city council members and recommends sanctions to city council, which members vote on during a public city council meeting. Sanctions can include a public written reprimand and pay suspensions of up to three months. Mayor Paul Lefebvre said the new protocol is best practice across the province.

He added that there's little sense in having the integrity commissioner draft a public report when someone is accused of something when there's no substance to it. City solicitor and clerk Eric Labelle explained that only those reports which reveal Code of Conduct breaches which are truly material are going to land on council's table.

The changes are in keeping with the prevailing side of city council's narrow 7-6 vote to fire their previous integrity commissioner, David Boghosian, on Nov. 12, 2024. Boghosian's termination came during the same city council meeting at which they considered an integrity commissioner report about Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc's social media activity.

Boghosian concluded that a social media post on Leduc's Facebook page was without a doubt, transphobic and beneath the dignity of a sitting councillor, or anyone for that matter. Leduc claimed he didn't make the post and that his account had been hacked. The post in question read My generation had Wonder Woman. Y'all generation is wondering if that's a woman.

Boghosian filed his report despite his investigation concluding that he did not have jurisdiction to review the posts being complained about and that the conduct highlighted in the complaints is not sufficiently related to the business of the city to warrant a finding of breach of the Code of Conduct. The integrity commissioner later opined in his report, It does not mean that Greater Sudbury residents do not have any recourse.

This is a matter that can be addressed at the ballot box. Under the new complaints protocol adopted by city council on May 26, reports of this nature would no longer be filed publicly. During the May 26 city council meeting, the city's new complaints protocol was approved unanimously following a brief discussion.

Among other changes to the city's protocol is that complaints are no longer required to be accompanied by an affidavit, which was a new requirement city council members added in late 2024. The changes approved during the May 26 city council meeting still need to come forward as bylaw amendments at a future city council meeting before they are ratified.

Meanwhile, the city's Code of Conduct might change with the province's recent passing of Bill 9, which seeks to legislate a consistent Code of Conduct across municipalities. The bill also adds a provision that breaches may result in councils being given the ability to oust misbehaving city council members from elected office. The City of Greater Sudbury's current code of conduct is available by clicking here





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City Of Greater Sudbury Complaints Protocol Integrity Commissioner Code Of Conduct Bill 9

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