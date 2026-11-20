Alex Kelly booked his role in Grand Theft Auto VI before joining the Stratford Festival, spending hundreds of off-stage hours in a motion-capture studio. He still has not played the game because he does not own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

An Ontario actor who spent years performing at the Stratford Festival also helped bring Grand Theft Auto VI to life, working hundreds of hours in a motion-capture studio before he could publicly discuss the role.

Alex Kelly said he actually booked the video game job before he booked the Stratford Festival. While audiences watched him perform in musicals on stage, he was spending his off-stage hours creating the movements players now see on screen. The work involved wearing a specialized suit covered in markers, with dozens of cameras tracking his every move. Those movements were then translated into the digital world, helping the characters look and feel more realistic.

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You need real people involved to get that real nature of the movement, and the emotion that you would get from an actor, compared to someone trying to approximate it, said Eric McQuiggan, a game design program coordinator at Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. It was far from a walk in the park. Kelly sprinted, jumped, crouched and ran while crouched and reloading weapons, sometimes for hours at a time.

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I would come out of those days and hardly be able to walk the next day, he said. I like to think that the Rockstar directors are the best personal trainers in the world because they push you in the best way. McQuiggan said motion capture allows actors to bring a level of authenticity to video game characters that can be difficult to replicate through animation alone.

They embody characters and they kind of demonstrate specific mannerisms and specific motions that allow people to feel engaged with the stories, he explained. For Kelly, knowing his movements are now part of a major video game is something he will carry with him forever. I have got chills, he said. Just thinking about it, how my movements are immortalized in this piece of history in a way.

There is just one small plot twist. The game is only on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and I do not have either of those, Kelly joked. So, despite spending hundreds of hours helping to create the characters, Kelly has yet to actually play the game. The project has been one of the biggest video games ever made, and Kelly can finally talk about his role after secretly working on it for years.

How Motion Capture Brings Game Characters to Life

His stage career and his motion-capture work overlapped, with the Stratford Festival performances continuing while he put in long sessions at the studio. Motion capture is a process that records the movements of real actors and translates them into digital characters. The specialized suit covered in markers is tracked by dozens of cameras. The data is then used to make the characters move and emote in a way that feels human.

McQuiggan said that approach helps game makers create characters that feel authentic. He said actors embody characters and demonstrate specific mannerisms and motions that allow people to feel engaged with the stories. That engagement is harder to achieve through animation alone, he said. Kelly described the physical demands of the job.

He sprinted, jumped, crouched and ran while crouched and reloading weapons, sometimes for hours at a time. He said he would come out of those days and hardly be able to walk the next day. He also praised the Rockstar directors, saying they are the best personal trainers in the world because they push you in the best way. For Kelly, the experience is now part of his legacy.

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He said he has chills just thinking about how his movements are immortalized in this piece of history in a way. But he still has not played the finished game because he does not own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, a fact he joked about. Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated video game releases, and Kelly is among the real people whose movements helped shape its characters.

Actor Balanced Stage and Studio Work

His work took place behind the scenes while he was also performing on stage in Stratford, Ont. The actor said he booked the job before the Stratford Festival, meaning his motion-capture work began even earlier than his stage commitments. The two roles were very different: one on stage in musicals, the other in a studio creating movements for a crime-ridden virtual city.

McQuiggan said the involvement of real actors gives video game characters a level of authenticity that can be difficult to replicate through animation alone. He said actors embody characters and demonstrate specific mannerisms and specific motions that allow people to feel engaged with the stories. Kelly said the physical work was intense. He sprinted, jumped, crouched and ran while crouched and reloading weapons, sometimes for hours at a time.

He said he would come out of those days and hardly be able to walk the next day. He credited the Rockstar directors with pushing him in the best way. Now that he can finally talk about the project, Kelly said knowing his movements are part of a major video game is something he will carry with him forever. He said he has chills just thinking about how his movements are immortalized in this piece of history in a way.

The only downside is that he cannot play the game at home. The game is only on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and I do not have either of those, Kelly joked. So despite spending hundreds of hours helping to create the characters, Kelly has yet to actually play the game.