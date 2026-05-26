Ferrari Unveils First Fully Electric Car, Priced at $640,000

Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric car, the Ferrari Luce, in Rome, marking a sharp break from the sports-car maker's fuel-burning heritage.

Ferrari has unveiled its first fully electric car , the Ferrari Luce, in Rome, marking a sharp break from the sports-car maker's fuel-burning heritage. The Luce is a five-seat model priced at $640,000 and delivers the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower, reaching 100 kilometers per hour in 2.5 seconds.

Ferrari delivered this news after disappointing investors and raising questions over its ability to balance electric technology with combustion-engine models. The Luce's design reflects the influence of Jony Ive and Marc Newson, with smooth surfaces and reduced detailing. The car's launch comes after Ferrari's 2030 plan cut the expected share of fully electric cars in half to 20%, while targeting twice that level of fuel-burning models.

Ferrari's Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna has stated that he has no intention of sacrificing the brand's exclusivity to boost volumes. The Luce represents an important test case for Ferrari, as it has to show that an electric car can fit the brand's model of limited supply, high pricing, and emotional appeal. The car's price suggests that Ferrari is committed to maintaining exclusivity and has chosen not to sacrifice the brand's appeal amidst concerns over electric vehicle residual values.

Ferrari's strategy focuses on mix, personalization, and disciplined allocation rather than selling more cars. The company has long relied on waiting lists and carefully managed supply to protect exclusivity, which has insulated Ferrari from the challenges facing higher-volume European carmakers. Ferrari has framed the Luce as an attempt to prove that electric technology can deliver the performance and character the brand's devotees demand.

Ferrari’s decision to launch the Luce as a fully electric vehicle is not a concession to rules or rivals, but a deliberate decision to lead what comes next. The company has chosen a symbolic setting for the Luce’s reveal, with the Vela di Calatrava sail-shaped structure in Rome representing the scale of the launch.

Ferrari has also organized gala dinners and events to involve buyers in the unveiling, The Luce features a defining glass feature, described by Ferrari as a "glass house," a shell-like form that extends below the belt line to the edges of the car. The EV moves away from the visual style associated with Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni, which generally includes a balance of muscle and elegance that makes the cars recognizable as products of Maranello.

Developed with Jony Ive and Marc Newson at LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by the former Apple Inc. design chief, the Luce looks like a mix between a Honda Accord EV and Tesla 3. The car's launch comes after Ferrari delivered long-term targets last year that disappointed investors and raised questions over how it will balance electric technology with the combustion-engine models that remain central to its brand.

Ferrari shares fell as much as 7.8% in early Milan trading, suggesting investors were disappointed with the Luce’s look. The Luce will show whether the Italian carmaker’s formula works without the roar of an internal combustion engine, particularly with EV residual values still a concern among rich buyers seeking supercars that will hold or even increase their value over time





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