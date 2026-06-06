Ferrari's Vasseur Misses Monaco Qualifying Amid Medical Observation as Team Eyes Strong Weekend

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur will not attend Monaco Grand Prix qualifying due to medical reasons, while the team shows promising pace in practice. Off-track, Ferrari is blocking a proposed engine rule change for 2027.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur will not attend the Monaco Grand Prix for qualifying day on Saturday for medical reasons. Ferrari , who have not won a grand prix since October 2024, appear set for their most competitive weekend of the season after drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished first and second in both practice sessions on Friday.

"Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility. Speaking in a pooled media interview after running on Friday, Vasseur, 58, said: "It was difficult to put a lap together for everybody and with 10% more cars (on the grid this year) it is more than 10% more difficult.

" Now that we have a convergence of understanding of the cars, tyres are becoming predominant again in performance, and with so many cars on track it is difficult to do a proper out-lap and I think it will be key for tomorrow, to be able to do a proper out-lap and do a clean lap. " Off track, Ferrari are in the midst of negotiations with fellow engine manufacturers, governing body the FIA and commercial rights holder F1 over changes to the engine rules for 2027.

Ferrari are blocking an agreement that had been reached between all parties last month to change the design of engines to reduce the amount of energy management required in the new power-units which this year have a near 50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power. The plan is to change the split to 60-40 in favour of internal combustion by increasing the fuel flow.

But Ferrari want to leave things as they are so they can benefit from permitted development and upgrade opportunities provided under the rules to those behind the best engine by a defined margin, while also preventing standard-setters Mercedes from having the opportunity to upgrade their own engine





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