Ferrari Eyes First Win Since 2024 at Monaco Grand Prix

After a series of near misses, Ferrari looks to the unique Monaco circuit to overcome its power deficit and challenge for victory.

The Monaco Grand Prix this weekend could mark a turning point for Ferrari as the team aims for its first victory since Mexico in 2024.

The unique street circuit is expected to play to Ferrari's strengths due to its abundance of low and medium-speed corners and lack of long straights. Ferrari's car has excelled in corners but lost time on straights, a weakness that Monaco minimizes. Lewis Hamilton, who recently scored a podium in Canada, noted that power is not dominant here, emphasizing car performance as the key. He believes Ferrari could be very strong if the power deficit is neutralized.

The team's fast starts, attributed to a smaller turbocharger compared to rivals, could also provide an edge, helping drivers maintain boost through slow corners. With both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc having strong track records at Monaco, there is cautious optimism among fans, though Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull remain formidable competitors. If the car performs as expected, Ferrari could finally secure a full-length grand prix win, though the biggest challenge might come from within.

Hamilton has three Monaco victories, but Leclerc, a local hero, has three pole positions and a win in 2024. Leclerc's confidence on this track is immense, and he is expected to extract every millisecond from the Ferrari. The margin for error is tiny; a small mistake in qualifying could drop a driver from the front row to seventh or eighth. Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull will also be in the mix, making the competition fierce.

Leclerc's relationship with Monaco has been tumultuous. He dreamed of winning as a child, finally achieving it in 2024 after years of misfortune. The Leclerc curse seemed real after a 2021 qualifying crash damaged his gearbox, causing a pre-race failure. Other incidents include a brake failure in 2018, a Q1 elimination in 2019 due to team strategy, and a 2022 race where Ferrari botched tire strategy.

Despite these setbacks, Leclerc's determination remains strong. Hamilton, with his experience, will not make it easy, but the home favorite has the psychological edge. The stage is set for an intriguing battle in the principality





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