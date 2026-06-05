Ferrari and Leclerc Lead the Way in Dominant First Practice at Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari topped the timing sheets in the opening practice session for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc fastest and Lewis Hamilton second, signaling a potential end to Mercedes' season-long winning streak on the low-speed circuit.

On Friday, June 5, 2026, the first free practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix saw Ferrari 's Charles Leclerc set the fastest time, signaling a potential end to Mercedes ' winning streak this season.

The unique, low-speed characteristics of the Monte Carlo circuit are traditionally advantageous for Ferrari's car, and this was reflected in the timing sheets as Leclerc outpaced the field. He finished just over two-tenths of a second ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was driving for Ferrari for the first time alongside his new teammate. championship leader Kimi Antonelli, driving for Mercedes, secured fourth place, while the struggling George Russell could only manage fifth, nearly a full second off Leclerc's pace.

Max Verstappen, in the second Red Bull, was third but half a second adrift, highlighting the competitive gulf between the top teams on this specific layout. The session was interrupted by two red flags. The first came after Isack Hadjar, in the second Red Bull, had a heavy crash at the high-speed Swimming Pool Chicane. The impact was severe enough to tear the left-rear wheel from his car, though Hadjar was reported unharmed.

The second stoppage occurred near the end when Fernando Alonso, driving for Aston Martin, clipped the barrier at the Nouvelle Chicane, damaging his front wing. These incidents added a note of caution to an otherwise dominant display by Ferrari. For Mercedes, the performance marked a potential turning point after five consecutive wins to start the 2026 season. The team, which had been the benchmark, appeared to struggle for grip and traction on the slow, winding streets of Monaco.

This has shifted the narrative ahead of qualifying and the race, with Ferrari looking like the team to beat. Leclerc, the first Monegasque driver to win his home Grand Prix two years prior, will be eager to repeat that success. Hamilton, still searching for his maiden win with Ferrari, will also be motivated to capitalize on the improved machinery.

The practice results have set the stage for a potentially fascinating weekend, where the historical strengths of Ferrari at this circuit could finally overcome the recent dominant form of Mercedes. Further back, Lando Norris placed sixth for McLaren on the milestone of the team's 1,000th race entry, while other midfield runners like Alonso and Pierre Gasly also featured in the top ten. The disrupted session did not allow for extensive fine-tuning, leaving plenty of unknowns for the upcoming qualifying session.

Teams will now analyze the data to understand tire degradation and traffic management on this unique track. The key question is whether Ferrari can maintain its apparent advantage over a single lap and through race conditions, or if Mercedes can find a setup to bridge the gap. With the championship leader Antonelli starting outside the top three, the race could have significant implications on the points standings. In summary, the first practice in Monaco has upended expectations.

Ferrari's superiority on the low-speed circuit was clear, with Leclerc leading a 1-2 in all but name, separated only by Hamilton. This poses a direct challenge to Mercedes' season-long dominance. The crashes for Hadjar and Alonso served as reminders of the unforgiving nature of the Monaco circuit, where a single mistake can end a session.

All eyes now turn to qualifying on Saturday to see if the practice times translate into a competitive grid order, but the evidence from Friday suggests that the Monaco Grand Prix may not be another Mercedes walkover





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Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Red Bull Max Verstappen Practice Session

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