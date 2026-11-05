Fire and possible explosion close Heritage Heights School near Okotoks

Emergency crews responded to a house fire and possible explosion in Foothills County near Okotoks on Nov. 5, 2026. Heritage Heights School closed for the day, and no injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire and a possible explosion at a rural property in Foothills County near Okotoks on the morning of Nov. 5, 2026.

Residents in communities southeast of Calgary were awakened shortly after 7:10 a.m. by the blast. Heritage Heights School, located close to the fire scene, closed for the day out of an abundance of caution. No injuries have been reported so far. The Calgary Fire Department dispatched a crew from the Seton fire station, the closest one in Calgary, after initial reports of noise and smoke.

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Calgary Fire Department Cancelled Dispatch

The department quickly determined the location was outside city limits. They confirmed the fire is outside of the city so we were cancelled, said CFD public information officer Alex Kwan in an email to CTV News. Kwan confirmed the Foothills County fire department responded instead. They are on scene and do not require our assistance at this time, he said.

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Ron Tarrant, who lives in Heritage Pointe, a community in Foothills County, told CTV News he was awoken by the explosion. I was literally thrown out of bed by what felt like a bomb going off by our house, so I jumped in the car and realized that a house half a mile away from us had just completely exploded. His account describes the power of the blast. Other residents reported hearing multiple explosions during the house fire.

Residents Share Photos And Videos

Viewer reports included photos and video of a fire at a rural property near Heritage Heights School. Smoke and flames could be seen on the horizon, coming from the fire in Okotoks. One image was supplied by Ron Tarrant. Additional photos were taken by Matthew Martin and Amanda Mossing.

The sudden blast disrupted the early morning silence and caused alarm among local homeowners who experienced the event firsthand. Heritage Heights School said the facility would be closed for the day out of an abundance of caution. All students who arrived at the building via bus were taken to École Percy Pegler in Okotoks, staff said. Parents can pick up their students from École Percy Pegler when able during the school day, Heritage Heights School said on its website.

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School Closes Due To Explosion

The school staff can be contacted by phone at (403) 938-4449. We will provide updates when we are able. Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire or explosion. It is believed that no one was hurt.

Authorities are likely conducting a thorough investigation to determine what triggered the incident at the rural property. Local communities remain on high alert for any further updates regarding the structural integrity of nearby buildings or potential environmental impacts from the fire. Residents are advised to monitor local news channels for continuous coverage. CTV News has a crew at the scene to gather details about the incident.

This is a developing story. More details are expected to come as the investigation progresses and official statements are released to the public. The rapid coordination between Calgary and Foothills County fire departments ensured that local emergency resources were managed efficiently without overlap.