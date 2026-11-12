Felix Townsin Petitions Parliament for A Million Acts of Love Month

Esquimalt teen Felix Townsin visits Parliament Hill to seek national recognition for A Million Acts of Love Month, honoring his late sister Lexi with community-driven philanthropy.

Seventeen-year-old Felix Townsin from Esquimalt traveled to Parliament Hill to present a petition to members of parliament and senators. He seeks official federal recognition for A Million Acts of Love Month, a designated period in November and December dedicated to community philanthropy. The initiative serves as a permanent memorial to his late sister, Lexi Townsin, who passed away in 2019 from complications related to Blau syndrome.

The Origin Of A Million Acts Of Love

Lexi Townsin lived with Blau syndrome, a rare genetic condition also known as early-onset sarcoidosis, and juvenile arthritis. She died of complications shortly before turning seven years old in 2019. Felix was nine years old at the time of her passing, but he had already demonstrated a commitment to philanthropy by writing the book "Don't Floss Your Toes" at age five to raise funds for Blau syndrome research. In 2024, Felix set a goal to inspire one million acts of love in Lexi's memory before what would have been her twelfth birthday. This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of her death and aligns with the second year of the national petition drive.

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Foundation Structure And Local Success

The Royal Bay Grade 11 student and his family officially established the A Million Acts of Love Foundation in 2025. This grassroots charity focuses on funding youth-led projects that actively build stronger community connections. The foundation achieved significant local success when Esquimalt proclaimed November 16 to December 16 as A Million Acts of Love Month. This local designation ends on December 16, which coincides with Lexi's birthday, establishing a meaningful calendar anchor for the observance. Felix is now expanding this framework from a municipal level to a national scale through his federal petition.

Challenges Facing The Federal Petition

Securing widespread support has proven to be a significant hurdle for the teenage advocate. A social media post from the family account "Me, My Dad and Blau" described the effort to gather signatures as one of the hardest parts of the campaign. When the petition initially went live on social media, it had collected only 393 of the required 500 signatures needed to advance the proposal. By November 11, the petition had surpassed that initial threshold, gathering more than 1,300 signatures. The campaign aims to reach its target well before the December 17 deadline to ensure timely consideration by government officials.

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Felix Balancing Academics And Advocacy

Felix is navigating a demanding academic schedule while leading this national campaign. The teenager takes double the standard course load to accommodate leadership classes, social justice studies, and band participation. Despite these rigorous educational requirements, he continues to support nearly 100 young changemakers and their respective projects. The family noted that Felix is simultaneously trying to create new opportunities for additional youth volunteers. This balancing act highlights the intense time management required to maintain his role as a fierce advocate for rare disease communities and young activists.

Impact On Young Changemakers And Community

The petition emphasizes the importance of amplifying youth voices in civic and philanthropic processes. The family stated that showing young people their voices matter is among the most meaningful actions adults can take. Felix's efforts are designed to inspire participants to perform acts of love, fostering a culture of giving that extends beyond simple donations. By linking these actions to the memory of Lexi, the campaign personalizes the concept of community service. The outcome of this petition could establish a recurring national observance that encourages millions of Canadians to participate in charitable activities annually.