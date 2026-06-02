Félix Auger-Aliassime Reaches First French Open Quarterfinal Amid Tournament Chaos

Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to his first Roland Garros quarterfinal with a straight-sets win as top seeds Sinner and Djokovic fell early during a heat-affected French Open.

The 2026 French Open has unfolded as an unpredictable battlefield, a stark departure from the recent dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in Grand Slam tournaments.

Among the standout contenders is Canada's Félix Auger-Aliassime. The 25-year-old Montreal native, seeded fourth but not among the top favorites at the start, advanced to the quarterfinals with a commanding 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Toronto-born Chilean Alejandro Tabilo on Monday. This marks Auger-Aliassime's first career quarterfinal at Roland Garros, a significant improvement from his first-round exit against Matteo Arnaldi in a five-set marathon the previous year.

With this achievement, he has now reached the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slam events and all Masters 1000 tournaments.

"My best match so far in the tournament. It feels good to play the way that I aspire to play in this game and today, in a Grand Slam, this is the type of match that you want to play," he commented. Auger-Aliassime had previously reached the second week in Paris, falling to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024 and to 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller in 2022.

This year, the absence of both Nadal and Alcaraz, coupled with the early exits of top seeds Sinner and Novak Djokovic, has opened the draw. The upcoming quarterfinal match for Auger-Aliassime will be against No. 10 seed Flavio Cobolli, who holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage, both wins on hard courts, including a first-round encounter at the 2024 National Bank Open in Montreal.

That particular match occurred shortly after Auger-Aliassime's Olympic medal performance at Roland Garros during the Paris Games, when he admitted he was physically exhausted and not at his best.

"I came because I was playing at home, and I wanted to play in front of my crowd, but I was in no place to play well," he recalled. "He destroyed me. I played terrible.

" Despite the past result, Auger-Aliassime praised Cobolli's talent, movement, and balanced game, calling him a great player and expressing admiration for his style. The winner of their quarterfinal will face either American Frances Tiafoe (seeded 19th), unseeded former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini (now ranked 105), or another unseeded Italian, Matteo Arnaldi (ranked 104), who all advanced through a section of the draw affected by extreme heat.

The tournament has been defined by a severe heat wave, with temperatures consistently in the mid-30s Celsius and high humidity, testing the endurance of every player. The conditions contributed to several shocking results. World No. 1 Sinner, the heavy favorite in Alcaraz's absence, retired in the second round against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo after holding a two-set, 5-1 lead.

Djokovic, eyeing a historic 25th major title, also collapsed after leading two sets to none against 19-year-old Brazilian Joao Fonseca, losing in a grueling five-set match lasting four hours and 53 minutes. Fonseca then continued his breakthrough run by defeating former finalist Casper Ruud in the fourth round.

In the bottom half, the younger generation is making its mark: Fonseca will face 19-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik, while No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev, still seeking his first major after multiple near-misses, meets 19-year-old Spanish prospect Rafael Jodar. Zverev stands as the most experienced player among the last eight. With no French players remaining, the Parisian crowd is expected to rally behind Auger-Aliassime, a francophone from Quebec with strong ties and sponsorship presence in France.

"There has always been nice complicity between our countries - especially with Québec. The French players really enjoy playing in Montreal, too," Auger-Aliassime said.

"And I hope that'll continue. I'll need their support in the complicated moments as the tournament goes along.





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Félix Auger-Aliassime French Open Roland Garros Grand Slam Quarterfinal Alejandro Tabilo Heat Wave Upsets Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic João Fonseca Flavio Cobolli

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