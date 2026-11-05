Federal government to spend $1 billion on AI and digital transformation

The federal government plans to invest $1 billion over five years in AI and digital services while cutting 28,000 public service jobs by 2029. The budget includes a new Digital Transformation Canada organization and a fellowship program.

The federal government will spend $1 billion over five years to adopt artificial intelligence and transform digital services, as it remains on track to cut the public service by 10 per cent by 2029.

Digital Transformation Canada Creates New Agency

Budget 2026 outlines the creation of Digital Transformation Canada to lead the adoption of AI and other emerging technologies across government. The new organization will bring together Shared Services Canada and the Canadian Digital Service. It will also recruit private-sector experts through a fellowship program. A new Digital Transformation Canada Act will establish a legislative framework for delivering and managing digital and IT services across the government.

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The budget includes $17.6 million over five years for a Fellowship Program through the Build Canada Exchange to recruit technical experts, professionals, and academics for priority projects. A Government Transformation Fund will receive $1 billion over five years to accelerate transformative IT projects that improve service delivery and make the public service more productive. GCtranslate, a new AI-powered translation tool, has translated over 400 million words since June 2025.

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It is accessible to more than 310,000 public servants in 70 federal departments. The investment comes one year after plans were unveiled to reduce the federal public service by 28,000 jobs by 2029. The budget says the government is on track to reduce the public service by 10 per cent by 2029 and does not outline further job cuts.

Early Retirement Incentives Drive Budget Savings

The government expects to save $100 million a year through early retirements of thousands of public servants, reflected in department budgets starting next year. Budget 2026 says it will align operating budgets with personnel savings from the Early Retirement Incentive program. Last November, the government announced a Comprehensive Expenditure Review to cut 28,000 jobs over four years, including 12,000 through attrition and early retirement.

As of Oct. 13, 9,694 applications have been approved for the Early Retirement Incentive, which allows employees to retire with an immediate pension based on years of service with no reduction for retiring early. The budget projects operating budget reductions of $400 million over four years starting in 2027-28, and $100 million a year after that. Reductions will be reflected in the 2027-28 main estimates.

Public Service Reductions Hit Faster Than Expected

There were 332,000 federal public servants as of August 2026, down from a peak of 368,000 in 2023-24. David Macdonald, senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, told CTV News Ottawa that reductions are hitting faster than scheduled. He said the budget estimates about 34,000 net reductions, but once Department of National Defence hiring is pulled out, closer to 4,000 positions are lost. He added this is roughly what the government wanted to see.

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Federal unions had said they would watch the budget closely for deeper cuts to the already stretched public service. The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says it wants spending plans to match the public service capacity needed to deliver on them. The government also expects to save $305 million over five years on Canada Pension Plan employer contribution costs through the reductions. The budget includes funding for some departments in 2027-28 and beyond.

Employment and Social Development Canada will receive $705 million over six years for the final phase of the Benefits Delivery Modernization program, including migrating the Canada Pension Plan onto a new platform. The Canada Border Services Agency will receive $192.5 million over four years and $42.5 million ongoing to modernize and stabilize critical border technology infrastructure. These investments aim to improve service delivery and productivity across government.