Ottawa commits $1 billion for Winnipeg mental health and addictions centre

The federal government promises at least $1 billion for a Winnipeg Centre for Mental Health and Addictions, including up to $800 million in capital for 2,000 housing units, as part of a partnership with Manitoba to end homelessness.

The federal government has promised more than $1 billion in funding for a Centre for Mental Health and Addictions in Winnipeg. The commitment was announced as part of the federal budget unveiled by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

The government says the funding is part of a partnership with Manitoba to create the conditions to end homelessness in the city. The federal commitment includes up to $800 million in capital to build 2,000 housing units. Manitoba will fund the operations of the centre and the housing units. The Winnipeg centre will follow the model already being used at the Dunn House supportive housing initiative in Toronto, according to the federal government.

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Mayor Scott Gillingham Welcomes Historic Investment

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a statement that it is a once-in-a-generation investment in the city. He called it a big step toward addressing some of the city's biggest challenges. The announcement came as the Carney government unveiled a $142 billion plan to boost the economy and affordability in Budget 2026. The budget also revealed Canada's new immigration plan for 2027-29.

The Winnipeg project is one of several major spending items in the federal budget. The government has faced pressure to address mental health, addictions and homelessness in cities across the country. The $1 billion commitment for Winnipeg is expected to cover both the construction of the centre and the supportive housing units. The federal government says the capital funding will support 2,000 housing units, while the province will handle ongoing operating costs.

Supportive housing combines affordable housing with services for people who need help with mental health, addictions or other challenges. The Dunn House model in Toronto has been cited as an example of how such facilities can work. Mayor Gillingham said the investment would help the city tackle some of its most difficult issues. He described it as a significant step forward for Winnipeg.

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Budget 2026 Outlines $142 Billion Economic Plan

The federal budget, presented on Nov. 5, 2026, includes a wide range of measures. The $142 billion plan is aimed at boosting the economy and making life more affordable for Canadians. The budget also sets out a new immigration plan for 2027-29, though details of that plan were not included in the source text. The Winnipeg centre announcement is part of a broader effort to address homelessness and mental health across Canada.

The federal government says the partnership with Manitoba is designed to create the conditions to end homelessness in Winnipeg. The commitment includes more than $1 billion in total funding, with up to $800 million in capital from the federal government. The remaining funds and operational costs will come from the province. Construction of the 2,000 housing units is expected to be a major part of the project.

The centre itself will provide mental health and addictions services. The announcement was made on the same day the federal budget was tabled. The budget includes spending on a variety of priorities, including economic growth and affordability. Prime Minister Carney and Minister Champagne were seen on Parliament Hill before the budget was presented.

Winnipeg Centre Follows Successful Toronto Model

The budget is the first under the Carney government. The Winnipeg project is expected to be a significant investment in the city's future. Mayor Gillingham said it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address long-standing challenges. The federal government says the Winnipeg centre will follow the model used at Dunn House in Toronto.

That initiative provides supportive housing and services for people in need. The funding commitment is part of a partnership between the federal government and Manitoba. The province will fund operations, while the federal government provides capital. The $1 billion commitment is expected to cover the construction of the centre and the housing units.

The federal government says the investment will help create the conditions to end homelessness in Winnipeg. The announcement comes as cities across Canada grapple with rising homelessness and mental health and addictions issues. The federal budget includes measures aimed at addressing these challenges. The Winnipeg centre is one of several projects funded in the budget.

The government says it is committed to working with provinces and municipalities to tackle these issues. Mayor Gillingham welcomed the investment. He said it is a big step toward addressing some of the city's biggest challenges. The federal government says the partnership with Manitoba will help create the conditions to end homelessness in the city.

The centre and housing units are expected to be built in Winnipeg. The budget was presented on Nov. 5, 2026. It includes a $142 billion plan to boost the economy and affordability. The budget also reveals Canada's new immigration plan for 2027-29.

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Federal Funding Supports 2000 Housing Units

The Winnipeg mental health and addictions centre is a key part of the government's plan to address these issues. The federal government says the investment will make a difference in the lives of people in Winnipeg. The commitment includes up to $800 million in capital to build 2,000 housing units. Manitoba will fund operations.

The centre will follow the Dunn House model in Toronto. Mayor Gillingham said the investment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. He said it is a big step toward addressing some of the city's biggest challenges. The federal government says the funding is part of a partnership with Manitoba to create the conditions to end homelessness in Winnipeg.

The centre will provide mental health and addictions services. The announcement was made on Parliament Hill before the federal budget. Prime Minister Carney and Minister Champagne were present. The budget includes a $142 billion plan to boost the economy and affordability.

The Winnipeg project is expected to be a major investment in the city. The federal government says it will help address homelessness and mental health issues. The province will fund operations. The centre will be modeled after the Dunn House supportive housing initiative in Toronto.

Dunn House Initiative Proven Successful for Services

The federal government says the model has been successful. The Winnipeg centre will provide similar services. The commitment is more than $1 billion. It includes up to $800 million in capital.

The federal government says the investment will help create the conditions to end homelessness in Winnipeg. Mayor Gillingham said the investment is a big step forward. He said it addresses some of the city's biggest challenges. The federal government says the partnership with Manitoba is key.

The budget was presented on Nov. 5, 2026. It includes a $142 billion plan to boost the economy and affordability. The budget also reveals Canada's new immigration plan for 2027-29. The Winnipeg mental health and addictions centre is part of the federal government's commitment to address these issues.

The government says the investment will make a difference. The province will fund operations.