Federal government invests $200 million in Woodfibre LNG project in British Columbia

The federal government will invest $200 million over three years in the Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, B.C., supporting a capacity increase from 2.1 million to 2.6 million tonnes per year. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson announced the funding in Vancouver.

The federal government is investing $200 million in the Woodfibre LNG project in British Columbia, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson announced on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

The funding will be delivered over three years, Hodgson said at a news conference in Vancouver. Specific annual allocations were not provided. The investment supports a near 25 per cent increase in the project capacity, raising output from 2.1 million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes of LNG per year. Woodfibre LNG is located in Squamish, about an hour drive north of Vancouver, along the coast of British Columbia.

Also read S&P Global Report: Canada LNG Expansion Potential and Permitting Hurdles

Squamish Nation collaboration central to Woodfibre LNG project

The project is being advanced in collaboration with the Squamish Nation. Hodgson said the project should make Canadians proud and framed the investment as a national project with local and Indigenous benefits. He highlighted the collaboration with the Squamish Nation as a central feature and a model of shared economic development. Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson said the federal investment is welcome news for the region and for the economy of British Columbia.

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He said the project demonstrates what is possible when governments, First Nations and industry work together. Doerkson echoed Hodgson, saying the project shows what can be achieved through partnership between governments, First Nations and industry. He tied the federal support to the broader economic interests of British Columbia. The Woodfibre LNG project has been described as a significant piece of energy infrastructure for the province and a key example of partnership with Indigenous communities.

LNG Canada announces major capacity expansion in Kitimat

Operators say the project will be substantially completed next year. The announcement comes amid broader momentum for the liquefied natural gas sector in Canada. LNG Canada recently announced it will proceed with a Phase 2 expansion at its Kitimat terminal. That expansion, announced on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, will double the capacity of LNG Canada to 28 million tonnes a year.

The news conference held by Hodgson in Vancouver followed that earlier LNG Canada announcement. Hodgson also took questions from reporters in Vancouver about the energy priorities of the government. The timing of the announcement places it alongside other recent developments in the LNG industry in Canada, signaling continued federal engagement in the sector. The $200 million commitment is the latest in a series of federal moves aimed at supporting energy projects that align with emissions and partnership goals.

Woodfibre LNG on track to expand Canadian export capacity

Officials say the project remains on track, with operators indicating it will be substantially completed next year. With the capacity increase from 2.1 million to 2.6 million tonnes per year, the Woodfibre LNG project is positioned to contribute more significantly to the LNG export capacity of Canada. The $200 million federal commitment is expected to help the project reach its expanded capacity target while creating economic benefits for the region.

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The project has been watched closely as a test case for LNG development in the province, particularly regarding environmental and Indigenous consultation processes. Both Hodgson and Doerkson emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, pointing to the involvement of the Squamish Nation as a key element. With substantial completion expected next year, attention will turn to how the expanded capacity is brought online and what it means for LNG exports from Canada.