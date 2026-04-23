FedEx Driver's Troubled Past Unveiled in Athena Presley Homicide Trial

The trial of Tanner Horner, convicted of kidnapping and killing six-year-old Athena Presley, reveals a history of abuse, addiction, and mental health struggles in the perpetrator's background, while harrowing audio evidence details the victim's desperate pleas.

The trial of FedEx driver Tanner Horner , convicted of the kidnapping and homicide of six-year-old Athena Presley , continues to reveal a deeply troubled background for the perpetrator and elicit harrowing testimony about the victim's final moments.

Horner was delivering a Christmas gift – a set of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls – to Athena when he abducted her. Her body was later discovered in the Trinity River. The defense is attempting to argue against the death penalty, presenting testimony from Horner’s mother, who detailed a life marked by abuse, addiction, and mental health challenges.

Horner’s mother, grappling with a history of substance dependence, testified tearfully about her anger towards her son’s actions, stating she felt a desire for retribution while simultaneously affirming her love for him, yet disavowing the person who committed the horrific crime. She recounted a childhood marred by a teen mother, parental divorce, and sexual abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

Her own struggles with substance abuse began in her early teens, leading to years spent working in environments she described as fitting a self-concept formed by early trauma. She revealed being raped by Tanner’s father on their first night together and continued to struggle with addiction even during her pregnancy with Tanner, though she ceased drinking upon discovering she was pregnant.

She also spoke of Tanner being bullied and diagnosed with ADHD and Asperger’s Syndrome, noting his violent self-harm as a response to the bullying. The prosecution, meanwhile, is presenting evidence of the torture Athena endured, including audio recordings from Horner’s delivery truck where Athena repeatedly asked if he was a kidnapper and begged for her mother. Jurors were visibly distraught listening to the recordings. Evidence also includes DNA found under Athena’s fingernails, suggesting a struggle.

Following Athena’s death, Horner conducted several Google searches that were presented in court. The case has drawn significant public attention, with many expressing sympathy for Athena’s family and outrage at Horner’s actions. The family now awaits the jury’s decision regarding Horner’s sentencing, while the public grapples with the tragic loss of a young life and the complex factors contributing to the crime.

The defense hopes to spare him from capital punishment, but the prosecution is seeking the ultimate penalty, emphasizing the brutality of the act and the suffering inflicted upon Athena





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Athena Presley Tanner Horner Kidnapping Homicide Fedex Trial Death Penalty Abuse Addiction Mental Health

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FedEx Driver's Mother Details Troubled Past in Athena Presley Homicide TrialThe mother of Tanner Horner, convicted of kidnapping and killing six-year-old Athena Presley, testified about her own history of abuse, addiction, and a difficult upbringing, offering a glimpse into the factors that may have influenced her son's actions. The trial continues with harrowing evidence presented by both the defense and prosecution.

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