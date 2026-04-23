FedEx Driver's Mother Details Troubled Past in Athena Presley Homicide Trial

The mother of Tanner Horner, convicted of kidnapping and killing six-year-old Athena Presley, testified about her own history of abuse, addiction, and a difficult upbringing, offering a glimpse into the factors that may have influenced her son's actions. The trial continues with harrowing evidence presented by both the defense and prosecution.

The trial of FedEx driver Tanner Horner , convicted of the kidnapping and homicide of six-year-old Athena Presley , continues with harrowing testimony from his mother. She described a deeply troubled upbringing marked by abuse, substance dependence, and a chaotic family life.

The mother tearfully expressed her rage and heartbreak over her son’s actions, stating she felt a desire for retribution while simultaneously acknowledging her enduring love for him, yet disavowing the person who committed the horrific crime. She detailed her own experiences with sexual abuse at a young age, her long-term struggle with addiction beginning in her teens, and a history of working in exploitative environments to survive.

She revealed she was raped by Tanner’s father on their first night together and continued to abuse substances even during her pregnancy with Tanner, only realizing she was pregnant at eight weeks. The testimony also shed light on Tanner’s childhood, revealing he was bullied, struggled to make friends, and was eventually diagnosed with ADHD and Asperger’s Syndrome. His mother recounted instances of violent self-harm as a response to bullying, but noted he never directed violence towards others at the time.

The defense is attempting to argue for leniency, potentially sparing Horner from the death penalty, while prosecutors are presenting evidence of the torture Athena endured, including audio recordings from the delivery truck where she repeatedly asked Horner if he was a kidnapper and begged for her mother. Jurors were visibly distraught listening to these recordings. Evidence presented also includes Horner’s post-crime Google searches.

The prosecution highlighted the physical disparity between Horner, weighing 250 pounds, and Athena, weighing only 67 pounds, and presented DNA evidence found under Athena’s fingernails, suggesting a struggle. The case has deeply impacted the community, and Athena’s family awaits the final verdict. The mother’s testimony, while offering insight into the potential factors contributing to her son’s actions, has not swayed public opinion, with many emphasizing the monstrous nature of the crime.

The trial is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence and the complex interplay of factors that can contribute to such tragedies. The emotional weight of the trial is palpable, with jurors visibly affected by the evidence presented. The defense hopes to portray Tanner as a product of his environment and neurological conditions, while the prosecution aims to demonstrate the deliberate and brutal nature of his actions, seeking the maximum penalty.

The case raises difficult questions about accountability, mental health, and the impact of trauma





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Athena Presley Tanner Horner Fedex Homicide Kidnapping Trial Mother Testimony Abuse Addiction

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