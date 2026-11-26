A FedEx cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, causing hourslong flight delays and temporarily closing all but one runway. No injuries were reported.

A FedEx cargo plane overran a runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, forcing the airport to temporarily close all but one runway. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. ET on the day before American Thanksgiving.

There were no reports of injuries. FedEx said in a statement, We are grateful that our crew is safe and there are no reported injuries. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene. By early Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration was reporting hourslong flight delays.

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The airport recommended that passengers scheduled to fly Wednesday night should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates before traveling to the airport. The airport said in a statement, We appreciate our passengers patience as we work to safely resume normal operations. Investigators and responders worked at the site where the FedEx cargo plane ran off the runway.

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Miami Airport Runway Incident History

The incident happened almost three months after an Amazon cargo jet overshot another runway in Miami, killing five people on the ground. The runway the FedEx plane landed on is different from the one the Amazon plane overran in September.

However, three of Miami International Airports runways converge at the west end. As a result, the FedEx plane ended up close to where the Amazon plane careened across a road and struck a van filled with a plane-cleaning crew. FedEx had just started flying MD-11s again in May to deliver packages. That type of plane had crashed in Kentucky last year as it was taking off.

FAA MD-11 Safety Fixes Approved

In that crash, the UPS planes left engine flew off, and three pilots along with 12 people on the ground were killed. The FAA had approved Boeings proposed fix for the MD-11s after extensive review. The National Transportation Safety Board said it had no information about the situation. The incident also comes less than two weeks after a minor collision between two planes at a taxiway intersection at the Miami airport.

The wing of the Copa flight and the nose of the UPS plane collided. No further details were immediately available about the FedEx runway overrun. The airport continued working to safely resume normal operations.