Federation of Canadian Municipalities Launches Defence Task Force to Boost Local Military Support

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has created a new defence task force to enhance collaboration between cities and the federal government as Canada increases military spending. The initiative aims to integrate municipal infrastructure and community resources into national defence readiness, addressing challenges such as base expansion and quality of life for military families.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has announced the creation of a new defence task force aimed at strengthening the partnership between Canadian municipalities and the federal government in support of national military capacity.

The initiative, unveiled during the FCM's annual conference in Edmonton, reflects a growing recognition that local governments play a vital role in enhancing Canada's defence posture amid evolving geopolitical challenges. FCM President Rebecca Line, who also serves as a Vancouver city councillor, emphasized that the task force responds directly to the federal government's recent substantial investments in military spending.

She noted that as Canada commits to dedicating five percent of federal expenditures to defence by 2035-including 1.5 percent earmarked for infrastructure-municipalities must be actively involved in both planning and implementation. Line stressed that defence readiness is ultimately built at the community level, where expanding military bases, strained infrastructure, and rapid population growth around bases create tangible pressures on local systems.

The task force will bring together a broad coalition of partners, including Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachments, chambers of commerce, and other stakeholders, to identify and address gaps in municipal support for defence operations. Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack highlighted his city's strategic importance, citing its proximity to Arctic and Northern regions critical for national sovereignty, as well as its leadership in innovation, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and life sciences.

He argued that these assets position Edmonton as a key contributor to Canada's security, resilience, and self-reliance. The task force will be co-chaired by Councillor Will Cole-Hamilton from Comox, British Columbia, and Councillor Conny Glenn from Kingston, Ontario. Their leadership will focus on integrating municipal perspectives into national defence strategy and ensuring that local communities are equipped to support military personnel and their families.

With nearly 2,000 member municipalities, the FCM seeks to formalize and amplify the role of cities in national security, moving beyond ad hoc arrangements to a coordinated, sustainable framework. The announcement underscores a shift in how defence is conceptualized in Canada, expanding the traditional domain of the armed forces to include civilian infrastructure, economic capacity, and community resilience.

As geopolitical tensions rise and the Arctic becomes increasingly contested, the federal government is seeking to bolster military readiness, and municipalities are stepping forward as essential partners. The task force is expected to produce recommendations on infrastructure investment, emergency preparedness, workforce development, and quality-of-life supports for military families. It will also examine how municipal services-from transportation and utilities to policing and social programs-can be aligned with defence objectives without compromising local priorities.

The FCM's initiative comes at a time when many communities near military bases are experiencing rapid growth and associated stresses, such as housing shortages and traffic congestion, which can undermine both quality of life and operational effectiveness. By fostering closer collaboration, the task force aims to ensure that defence investments benefit both the military and the municipalities that host them.

The conference in Edmonton has placed defence at the centre of discussions among mayors and councillors from across the country, signalling a new era of municipal engagement in national security matters





CBCCalgary / 🏆 78. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Federation Of Canadian Municipalities Defence Task Force Military Spending Municipalities Canada Defence Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Government's Economic Plan Takes ShapePrime Minister Mark Carney says the government's plan to build up the economy is taking hold as major projects are built and non-U.S. trade relationships are expanded, but Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre argues the policies are setting Canada back and weakening its negotiating position with the United States.

Read more »

Massive Canadian Flag on Grouse Mountain Aims for Guinness World RecordGrouse Mountain Resort has unfurled a colossal Canadian flag, measuring 160 metres by 80 metres, as part of an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record. The flag, which weighs approximately 3,000 pounds, is visible from various points across Vancouver and is a symbol of Canadian pride ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

Canadian-led researchers discover antibiotic that targets drug-resistant bacteriaResearchers at McMaster University have discovered a new antibiotic that can kill some of the world’s most dangerous drug-resistant bacteria, a breakthrough they say could pave the way for a new class of treatments.

Read more »

Taxpayers can’t afford government grocery stores, says Canadian Taxpayers Federation - NTV: Newfoundland and Labrador's Most Trusted News SourceThe Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the Newfoundland and Labrador government to focus on making life more affordable by cutting taxes rather than spending taxpayers’ money on a government-grocery store scheme.

Read more »