The Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board found the Department of Fisheries and Oceans discriminated against an employee whose religious beliefs prevented COVID-19 vaccination. The adjudicator awarded lost wages and $5,000 in damages, citing a sincere belief rooted in dreams and prophecy.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans discriminated against a federal public servant by refusing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption based on his religious beliefs, the federal labour board has ruled.

Grievor Cites God Dream Refusing Vaccine

The grievor told the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board that God told him in a dream that under no circumstances was he allowed to get vaccinated for COVID. The federal government implemented a COVID-19 vaccination policy in October 2021, requiring all employees to attest to their vaccination status and to be fully vaccinated. Public servants could request accommodation based on their religion.

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On Oct. 25, 2021, the grievor submitted an affidavit outlining his request for an exemption from the COVID vaccination because of his religious beliefs. According to the labour board, the employer denied his accommodation request on Nov. 19, 2021, and he was placed on leave without pay in December 2021.

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Claims God Directed Personal Life Decisions

In an affidavit, the grievor said, Every major decision I have made has been guided or directed by the interactions my wife and I have had with God and what he has spoken to us directly through prayer, visions, and dreams. He said that direction is why he and his wife got married when they did, why they moved to New Brunswick and why they had a sixth child.

According to the affidavit, the grievor said he had a very clear dream from God in early 2021 before the vaccines were available to him. In the dream, a government official handed me a pamphlet about the COVID vaccine. I looked at it and thought that perhaps I should get the vaccine. Immediately in the dream, my wife was beside me and she said, That would be spiritually illegal, the affidavit said.

As she said these words, I instantly knew she was right. It was as if my eyes were suddenly opened and I knew absolutely that there was no way around it, it would be illegal before God for me to get the COVID vaccine.

Then I woke up. There is not much to interpret in this dream. It was very clear that God was telling me that under no circumstances am I allowed to get vaccinated for COVID. In the eyes of God, for me to do this would be not just sinful, but blatant and willful disobedience.

Adjudicator Finds Beliefs Sincerely Held Religious

The grievor said he had received standard childhood vaccinations as decided by his parents, but had not received any vaccinations since. In his decision, adjudicator Brian Russell concluded the employee's beliefs meet the first test in Amselem, which requires a claimant to demonstrate a sincere belief or practice.

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His beliefs, which are that God speaks to him through prophecy, visions, and dreams and that disregarding a message or a warning from God is a sin, regardless of the form in which the message or the warning comes, are rooted in religion, Russell writes. I conclude that his beliefs are connected to his spiritual faith, and they are integrally linked to his spiritual fulfillment, both of which allow him to foster a connection with the divine.

Board Awards Lost Wages And Damages

Russell awarded the employee lost wages for the period from Dec. 17, 2021, to June 20, 2022, minus income earned from another job, plus overtime and standby hours per month. The employer was also ordered to pay the grievor $5,000 in damages for pain and suffering. The employee returned to work in June 2022 when the federal government suspended its vaccine policy.

Earlier this year, the labour board ruled the Canada Revenue Agency discriminated against an employee by denying an exemption to the COVID vaccination policy. The adjudicator said the employee's religious beliefs were sincerely held, and the CRA violated the collective agreement. According to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, the federal government received 1,659 accommodation requests for religious reasons under the COVID-19 vaccination policy. A total of 642 accommodations were deemed eligible.

The government said 2,108 federal employees were on administrative leave without pay in May 2022 for declining to disclose their vaccination status.