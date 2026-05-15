Federal-Provincial Agreement on Oilsands Pipeline and Carbon Pricing

The agreement includes a plan to gradually increase the province's effective industrial carbon price to at least $130 a tonne by 2040, and the last outstanding item to nail down from the energy accord is an agreement on the Pathways carbon capture project.

CALGARY — Shovels could hit the ground on a new West Coast oilsands pipeline as early as September 2027, the federal and Alberta governments said Friday, after they announced a plan to gradually increase the province's effective industrial carbon price to at least $130 a tonne by 2040.

That means an agreement on the Pathways carbon capture project is the last outstanding item to nail down from the energy accord both governments signed in November. Here is some reaction to the latest federal-provincial agreement





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Oilsands Pipeline Carbon Pricing Pathways Carbon Capture Project Alberta Canada Mark Carney Danielle Smith Coastal First Nations Ecojustice Greenpeace Pembina Institute Canadian Climate Institute Clean Prosperity Stand.Earth Alberta NDP Carney Government

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