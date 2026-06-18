Federal Parliament Concludes Summer Session With 24 Bills Passed

Canada's House of Commons wrapped up its summer recess by approving 24 pieces of legislation, while some law changes await Senate review.

The federal House of Commons concluded its summer recess with a busy agenda that produced 24 bills in total, 19 of which were government proposals and the remainder private members bills or Senate introductions.

The session, which wrapped up in early October, featured a mix of criminal law changes, privacy safeguards, and economic measures aimed at reflecting the priorities outlined in the government's spring economic update. While a number of the passed measures already received royal assent, a handful await Senate deliberation that is likely to take place in the fall season.

One of the most publicized items was Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Bill, which introduced new offences for encouraging or obstructing individuals from religious or cultural institutions and formally incorporated a definition of hatred into criminal law. The legislation also targeted the deliberate spread of hate symbols, including those linked to terrorist groups, and was prompted in part by a surge of hate incidents reported after the Middle East conflict in early September.

Parliamentary debate highlighted concerns from opposition parties about potential infringement on free speech, while supporters argued that the legal framework offers a clearer deterrent against rising antisemitic and other extremist intimidation. Bill C-16 addressed the growing issue of sexualized deepfakes and coercive control, making it a criminal offence to engage in controlling behaviour towards an intimate partner and expanding the definition of femicide within the Criminal Code.

The bill also modified laws concerning the non-consensual distribution of intimate images so that deepfake content falls within those statutes. This change followed expert warnings that previous wording would inadequately cover synthetic media produced by emerging AI platforms, thereby leaving victims without adequate recourse. The Bail Reform Bill, designated C-14, overhauled a range of provisions in the Criminal Code to tighten the criteria for bail in serious offences.

By shifting the burden of proof towards defendants in certain cases, the legislation now requires accused individuals to demonstrate why they should receive bail, rather than the prosecution having to prove why bail should be denied. Offences affected include auto theft, extortion, violent break‑ins, human trafficking, and offences involving choking or strangling, with additional provisions targeting repeat violent offenders.

Additional legislative highlights included Bill C-22, a Lawful Access Bill granting expanded investigative powers to law enforcement under strict privacy safeguards, and Bill C-30, which enacts parts of the spring budget such as a temporary pause on fuel excise tax and permanent changes to pension contributions and business capital‑gain exemptions. Both bills received third‑reading approval, but C‑22 remains pending in the Senate, while C‑30's measures are set to take effect in the coming fiscal year.





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