A federal jury found Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of arson and destruction of property for igniting a Jan. 1, 2025 fire that smoldered for days before erupting into the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

A federal jury on Friday convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, of arson and destruction of property by means of fire for starting the January 2025 Palisades Fire that killed at least 12 people and destroyed thousands of homes in Los Angeles, the deadliest wildfire in the city's history.

The verdict came after a two-week retrial in which prosecutors presented a more tightly organized case. Rinderknecht showed little apparent reaction as the verdict was read, then hugged his attorneys before leaving the courtroom. His father was present for the trial and the verdict. Jurors convicted Rinderknecht on both remaining charges.

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The first, destruction of property by means of fire, was narrowed in scope to include only the Jan. 1 blaze, known as the Lachman Fire. The second charge addressed the Palisades Fire itself. A third charge of timber set afire was dropped when prosecutors filed a new indictment for the retrial.

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Fire Investigators Link Blazes

The case centered on how a fire Rinderknecht lit on New Year's Day 2025 burned undetected deep in root systems for nearly a week before flaring back up on Jan. 7, becoming the Palisades Fire. Fire investigators testified extensively that the Palisades Fire was a holdover fire from the initial blaze. Prosecutors zeroed in on evidence placing Rinderknecht at the fire's origin area.

Photographs showed his car parked at the base of a trail leading up to where the fire started. Cellphone tower data pointed to his movement on the hill. Fire detection camera images showed the time window the blaze ignited, and experts eliminated any other source of ignition that night, including fireworks. During the first trial, a judge granted a defense motion for acquittal in June.

Prosecutors then dropped one charge and filed a new indictment. In the retrial, they did not focus as much on Rinderknecht's resentment toward the rich and powerful, unlike their earlier strategy of portraying the crime as arson motivated by societal revenge. Instead, they emphasized digital forensic data, expert testimony and Rinderknecht's state of mind in the hours leading up to the fire. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Williams told jurors: He was mad at everything, and frustrated.

After the fire began, Rinderknecht called 911 more than a dozen times as he walked down the hill. Prosecutors presented the video he screen-recorded on his phone while calling. As he was calling, he asked ChatGPT: Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes? Defense attorney Steve Haney cast doubt on the government's case, saying their evidence proves nothing.

Defense Challenges Evidence

He argued the fire scene could have been compromised because the area was accessible to the public until the Palisades Fire started Jan. 7. He told jurors: Six days of anyone and everyone walking across the spot the government now calls a crime scene. The defense called its own expert witnesses, including a retired fire investigator for the U.S. Forest Service who argued the fire origin area was different from what the government concluded.

Haney contended the government could not conclusively say there was no one else by the fire ignition point that night because of missing cell data records. Haney also pointed to a neighbor's testimony that he saw a group of teenagers running away from the direction of the trailhead. He told jurors to disregard any evidence related to Rinderknecht's character, such as his angry text messages, because they were evidence of the man, not evidence of the act.

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Finally, Haney presented an alternate explanation for what ignited the fire: fireworks. Multiple witnesses, including two neighbors and a local firefighter, all said they saw or heard fireworks that night. But in the thousands of images of the evening collected from cameras in the area, none showed fireworks in the sky above the hill where the fire started, prosecutors said. Jurors were instructed not to consider the Los Angeles Fire Department's role in putting out the fire.

The Palisades Fire erupted on Jan. 7, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, forcing mass evacuations and destroying entire blocks. Water was dropped by helicopter on the advancing flames as the fire exploded in size. The blaze became one of the most destructive wildfires in California history. Rinderknecht now faces sentencing before a federal judge.

Conviction and Sentencing

The conviction on both charges carries substantial prison time, though a date has not yet been set. The case drew national attention as one of the first major wildfire arson prosecutions to rely heavily on digital forensic evidence, including cellphone location data, vehicle photographs and fire detection camera imagery. The retrial represented a significant turnaround for prosecutors after the June acquittal ruling.

By streamlining their case and focusing on the physical and digital evidence placing Rinderknecht at the scene, they secured a conviction on both remaining counts. Defense attorneys had argued that the six-day gap between the Lachman Fire and the Palisades Fire left open the possibility that someone else started the second blaze, but jurors rejected that theory.

The verdict brings a measure of closure to a community devastated by the Palisades Fire, which burned through the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and surrounding areas. Rinderknecht, who had no apparent reaction as the verdict was read, will return to court for sentencing at a later date.