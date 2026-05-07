Federal Judge Unseals Purported Suicide Note of Jeffrey Epstein

A federal judge in New York has released a previously sealed suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, revealing provocative insights into his state of mind before his death.

In a significant legal development that has reignited public interest in one of the most controversial cases of the decade, a federal judge in New York has officially unsealed a document purported to be a suicide note written by the disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein .

The decision was handed down by Judge Kenneth M. Karas of the Federal District Court in White Plains, N.Y. , following a persistent legal petition filed by The New York Times. For several years, this specific document had remained hidden from the public eye, sealed as part of a criminal case involving Nicholas Tartaglione, who served as Epstein's cellmate during his time in federal custody.

The release of this note is particularly striking because it had remained absent from the millions of pages of documentation previously released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Transparency Act, a piece of legislation passed by Congress in November to ensure a higher level of accountability and openness regarding the investigation into Epstein's crimes and death. The history of the note dates back to July 2019, a period marked by turmoil within the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan.

According to court records, Nicholas Tartaglione discovered the note after finding Epstein unresponsive in their shared cell. While Epstein survived that initial apparent suicide attempt, the event triggered a series of chaotic accusations. Following the incident, Epstein claimed that Tartaglione had assaulted him, a charge that Tartaglione vehemently denied. In the aftermath of the discovery, Tartaglione handed the note over to his legal representatives.

However, the document quickly became a centerpiece in a complex legal dispute, eventually being placed under seal to protect attorney-client privilege. While Tartaglione's attorneys claimed to have authenticated the note, the specific methods used to verify its authenticity were never fully explained to the court or the public, adding another layer of mystery to the document's provenance. The content of the unsealed note provides a chilling glimpse into the psyche of the financier.

The text contains a cynical and defiant tone, with one section stating, 'It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.

' The note further asks with a sense of mockery, 'Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! ' These phrases suggest a man who, even in his darkest moments, maintained a level of arrogance and a desire to control the narrative of his own departure. The release of these words offers researchers, journalists, and the public a new piece of a puzzle that has remained unsolved since Epstein's death weeks after the first attempt.

The fact that the Department of Justice had not previously seen the note highlights gaps in the government's own record-keeping and documentation of the case. This judicial action underscores the critical role of investigative journalism and the legal system in pursuing transparency. The Metropolitan Correctional Center, where these events transpired, has since been closed, but the shadows of its systemic failures continue to loom over the justice system.

By successfully petitioning for the release of the note, The New York Times has demonstrated that the pursuit of truth often requires challenging the boundaries of sealed court records. As the public continues to grapple with the scale of Epstein's crimes and the powerful figures he associated with, every newly released document serves as a reminder of the necessity for complete disclosure.

The unsealing of this note is not merely a matter of curiosity but a step toward understanding the final days of a man whose life and death exposed deep fissures in the legal and social hierarchies of the elite





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