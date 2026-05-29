Federal Judge Orders New Hampshire to Restore Affidavit Option for Voter Registration

A federal judge ruled that New Hampshire must allow voters to register using a sworn affidavit if they lack proof of citizenship, striking down a 2024 law change that eliminated this method. The decision highlights the potential disenfranchisement caused by strict documentation requirements and comes amid a national push for similar laws.

A federal judge has ordered New Hampshire to ease its voter registration requirements by allowing applicants to swear an affidavit attesting to their U.S. citizenship if they lack documentary proof.

The ruling, delivered by U.S. District Court Judge Samantha Elliot late Thursday, focused on a specific change to state law in 2024 that eliminated the affidavit option. While the judge did not rule on the overall constitutionality of requiring proof of citizenship to vote, she found that removing the affidavit method placed an unconstitutional burden on a significant number of eligible voters who cannot easily obtain documents like passports or birth certificates.

The decision is a significant legal setback for election integrity measures championed by former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and aligned with a national push by former President Donald Trump. The state's attorney general's office has announced plans to appeal, defending the requirements as a common-sense safeguard for election integrity. The lawsuit, brought by the ACLU of New Hampshire and other voting rights groups, argued the law was unnecessarily restrictive and could disenfranchise thousands.

Evidence presented showed that during recent town elections, some voters faced difficulties gathering the necessary paperwork. New Hampshire is among several states with proof-of-citizenship laws, joining Arizona, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming, while Florida's similar law takes effect next year. A comparable law in Kansas was found unconstitutional after preventing over 31,000 citizens from registering. The ruling occurs as Trump advocates for the SAVE America Act, a federal proof-of-citizenship requirement.

Voting rights advocates warn such a mandate could disenfranchise millions; a 2025 University of Maryland study estimated that 21.3 million eligible American voters lack easy access to citizenship documents, affecting substantial percentages across the political spectrum





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