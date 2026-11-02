Judge Orders Iowa to Allow Satanic Temple Holiday Event at State Capitol

A federal judge ordered Iowa officials to approve the Satanic Temple's holiday event at the state Capitol, rejecting the state's arguments and prompting an planned appeal.

A federal judge on Monday ordered Iowa state officials to allow a local Satanic Temple organization to hold a holiday event in the rotunda of the state Capitol after years of rejecting their application.

The court order is the latest in a back-and-forth between the religious organization and Republican state officials, who intend to appeal the federal judge's decision, according to Attorney General Brenna Bird's office. Iowa's Republican leaders have barred the Satanic Temple Iowa's holiday observances in recent years, citing the state Capitol building's policies that prohibit gratuitous violence and obscene displays.

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The Satanic Temple and the leader of its Iowa organization in August sued the state in federal court, arguing that current and former Iowa officials discriminated against their religion by repeatedly refusing to permit their holiday event and violated their constitutional rights and state law. Chief District Judge Stephanie M. Rose said in her order that the Satanic Temple was likely to succeed on its free speech claim.

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She ordered the current director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services to approve the group's application for a holiday event within seven days. Founded in 2013, the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple says it doesn't believe in Satan but describes itself as a non-theistic religious organization that advocates for secularism. It is separate from the Church of Satan, which was founded in the 1960s.

Past Displays and Application Rejections

The Satanic Temple hasn't always been barred from participating in the holiday season at the Iowa Statehouse, where a Christmas tree and other religious holiday installations are included in the rotunda. The Satanic Temple Iowa's display, which depicted the goat-headed figure Baphomet, was vandalized three years ago, leading to increased scrutiny on the group and its observances. In 2024, their application for a display and event was rejected.

The group said its holiday event would include costumes of the European folklore character Krampus, as well as caroling, colouring for kids and ornament making. In denying their application, state leaders have cited policies to protect children that may be present in the public space and point to the costumes' use of sticks, which could be used as weapons. The Satanic Temple members reject that premise. The chief district judge wrote that Iowa officials' arguments likely don't justify the denials.

Rose wrote that concern that the Krampus character may frighten children is not a permissible basis for excluding speech. She added that concern surrounding sticks being carried as part of costumes cannot justify denying the entire event. She said the state department could impose the same conditions it applies to other events on the Satanic Temple's event, saying props remain subject to the building's regular security screening.

Celebration by Religious Group

Members of The Satanic Temple celebrated the ruling, as did the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, which is representing the religious organization. Too often, fear or misunderstanding of the other is amplified by petty governmental bureaucrats looking to score cheap political points by portraying unfamiliar beliefs as dangerous, said Matt Kezhaya, attorney for The Satanic Temple, in a statement. This was always going to be a family-friendly event, he added.

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None of this became harmful just because state officials disapproved of our chosen expression. Spokespeople for the Iowa Department of Administrative Services and Gov. Kim Reynolds did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Iowa Capitol building is seen on Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Broader Legal Implications

The ruling marks a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over religious displays in public spaces. The court's decision requires the state to approve the application within seven days, setting the stage for the event to proceed despite the planned appeal. The Satanic Temple, founded in 2013 and based in Salem, Massachusetts, advocates for secularism and describes itself as non-theistic. Its holiday event aims to include family-friendly activities like caroling and ornament making.

The state's concerns about weapons and frightening children were dismissed by the judge, who noted that existing security measures can address such issues without denying the event entirely. Attorneys for the Satanic Temple argued that the state's repeated denials constituted discrimination and violated constitutional rights. The judge agreed that the free speech claim was likely to succeed. The ACLU of Iowa, representing the group, joined in celebrating the ruling.

The state has not yet commented on the decision. This case highlights tensions between religious freedom and state policies regarding public displays. The outcome could affect future applications for similar events. The judge's order emphasizes that speech cannot be excluded based on fears about its content, and any security concerns can be managed through standard procedures.

The Satanic Temple's previous display featuring Baphomet was vandalized, leading to increased scrutiny. In 2024, their application was rejected, prompting the lawsuit. With the court order, the group can now proceed with plans for a holiday event that includes Krampus costumes and other activities, pending the state's appeal. Josh Kelety and Hannah Fingerhut of The Associated Press reported this story.