Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's ICE Detention Facility Plan in Maryland

A federal judge has issued an injunction preventing the Trump administration from converting a Western Maryland warehouse into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, citing concerns about inadequate environmental reviews and a rushed process. The decision is a temporary win for opponents of the plan.

A federal judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to transform a warehouse in Western Maryland into a large detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). U.S. District Judge Brendan A. Hurson issued an injunction on Wednesday, delivering a significant, though potentially short-lived, legal victory to those opposing President Donald Trump's heightened immigration enforcement measures.

The Department of Homeland Security had envisioned the site near Hagerstown to accommodate between 500 and 1,500 detainees, aiming to expedite deportation processes. The judge's ruling permits DHS to secure the property with a fence and undertake necessary repairs to the warehouse. However, it explicitly prohibits the construction of a detention facility while the core legal challenges are being litigated. This Hagerstown warehouse is one of several industrial properties acquired by Trump administration officials across the nation with the stated intention of developing them into detention sites. These plans have faced considerable opposition from diverse communities, with residents voicing ethical concerns alongside significant worries about environmental and public health impacts. Maryland's Attorney General, representing the state, initiated a lawsuit against the administration to obstruct the Hagerstown project, contending that crucial environmental reviews mandated by federal law had not been conducted. Judge Hurson's decision indicated a strong likelihood that the state would prevail in this argument. Prior to the Wednesday hearing, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and U.S. Representative April McClain-Delaney, both Democrats representing Maryland, met with local leaders in Washington County to discuss community anxieties surrounding the proposed facility. This meeting occurred on the same day as the judicial proceedings. During the hearing, state attorneys detailed a rapid and seemingly disregarded process, asserting that DHS proceeded with what they characterized as a "dangerous experiment" without completing the essential analyses to guarantee that the detention facility would not overwhelm local water and sewer systems. Judge Hurson appeared receptive to these arguments. He questioned the Justice Department's attorneys about the administration's substantial financial commitments, stating, "You already signed a $600 million contract and you bought the place for $100 million. I’m sorry to be so incredulous about it. But in this situation things went completely backwards, and we’re doing the at the end when it should have been done at the beginning." The Justice Department lawyers argued that converting the warehouse was essential for the administration to deport undocumented immigrants with final removal orders. Judge Hurson found this argument unconvincing, referencing existing court decisions that have determined the administration has been unlawfully detaining individuals. Outside the courthouse, Maryland residents and community organizers who have opposed the facility, often referred to as the "ICE warehouse," expressed their relief that the plans were temporarily thwarted. Taj Smith, the president of the Washington County NAACP chapter, stated, "This is the outcome we all were hoping for." Tatiana Santos, a resident of neighboring Frederick County who attended the hearing, described the injunction as a vital step in impeding what she called the "lawlessness" of ICE, adding, "I think what we’re trying to do is really just throw sand in the gears as much as possible. That’s the point of all this: Little by little to slow the train down, to help keep our communities and our neighbors safe.





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