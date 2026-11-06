Federal Homelessness Plan Requires More Than Housing Units

Experts and shelter operators in Saskatoon and Winnipeg emphasize that ending homelessness demands mental health support and provincial cooperation beyond new construction.

A federal initiative aiming to eradicate homelessness within a decade will require far more than simply constructing new residential units. This assessment comes from Derek Kerr, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army, who operates shelter services in Saskatoon. The federal budget has designated nearly $30 billion toward this ambitious goal, but local advocates argue the strategy must be more comprehensive to succeed.

Shelter Demand Grows in Saskatoon

The Salvation Army manages one of three overnight warm-up centers in Saskatoon during the coldest winter months. Derek Kerr stated that demand for these beds increases every winter, reaching upwards of 90 guests even when temperatures are relatively mild this week. Kerr believes the national goal is achievable, but he clarified that while crisis situations can be mitigated, they cannot be entirely eliminated from human experience.

Also read Federal budget outlines plan to end homelessness within 10 years

Individuals become unhoused for a complex variety of reasons. Kerr emphasized that while temporary housing is essential, long-term programs and support services are equally critical for helping people navigate difficult periods. He noted that collaboration with government partners is the only way to create sustainable improvements for those experiencing homelessness.

Economists Question Funding Adequacy

Policy experts and municipal leaders agree that the federal plan is necessary but potentially underfunded relative to the scale of the challenge. Marc Lee, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, expressed caution about the current allocation of resources. He argued that provincial governments must significantly increase their contributions to address the deeper social issues driving the crisis.

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Lee identified the construction of transitional and supportive housing as the first and easiest component of the federal strategy. However, he highlighted that addressing addictions, mental health struggles, income security, and poverty presents a much harder task. He warned that without tackling these root causes, new housing alone will not solve the systemic problem of homelessness.

Municipal Leaders Call for Provincial Action

Tim Tierney, president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, stated that homelessness has impacted every single municipality across the country. He acknowledged that some view the federal plan as utopian, but insisted that inaction will only worsen the situation. Tierney emphasized that buy-in from provincial governments is strictly necessary because social services, addiction treatment, and mental health care fall under their jurisdiction.

With the federal government stepping up its financial commitment, Tierney indicated that the responsibility now shifts to the provinces. He urged provincial leaders to add the required support layers if the nation intends to solve the homelessness crisis definitively. This cooperation is vital for creating a holistic approach that addresses both shelter and social stability.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba Partnerships Expand

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced a strategic partnership on Friday to accelerate progress in the region. The $1 billion partnership agreement will facilitate the construction of more than 2,000 new supportive and transitional homes. This investment also includes funding for a new Winnipeg Centre for Mental Health and Addictions.

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The announcement from the Prime Minister's Office highlights the practical application of the broader federal strategy in Western Canada. By combining housing development with specialized mental health infrastructure, officials hope to create a model for other provinces to follow. This specific regional deal underscores the national expectation for multi-jurisdictional cooperation to achieve the ten-year target.