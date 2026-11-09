Federal government spent $19.2 billion on external consultants in 2025-26 despite cutback pledge

The federal government spent nearly $19.2 billion on external professional and special services in 2025-26, according to newly released audited financial statements. The spending comes despite a Liberal promise to reduce reliance on outside consultants and a budget pledge to cut consulting costs by 20 per cent.

The federal government spent almost $19.2 billion on external professional and special services in 2025-26, according to audited financial statements released on Friday. This total is slightly below the previously reported $19 billion figure but still represents massive spending on outside consulting.

Liberals face criticism over outside contractors

The spending occurred despite a promise by Prime Minister Mark Carney and his government to cut back on the use of outside contractors. The Liberals have faced years of criticism over how much they spend on external consulting. Organizations contracted by the government last year include Bell Canada, KPMG, Microsoft Canada Inc., and the City of Toronto. These are among the many entities that received federal contracts for professional and special services.

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Carney promised in his election platform to significantly reduce reliance on external consultants while improving the capacity of the public service to hire expertise in-house. The newly revealed spending shows how far the government still has to go to fulfill that commitment. In its budget released last week, the federal government said it had already taken steps to reduce spending on external management and other consulting services by 20 per cent.

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The goal is to reach annual savings of $900 million by 2028-29. The financial statements, which are audited, provide the most complete picture to date of federal spending on outside services. They confirm that despite political promises, the government continues to rely heavily on consultants and contractors. The $19.2 billion total covers external professional and special services, a broad category that includes management consulting, information technology services, and other specialized work.

Government hopes cost-cutting measures show results

This category does not include routine goods and services but focuses on expertise brought in from outside the public service. The government hopes its recent cost-cutting measures will begin to show up in future financial reports.

However, the 2025-26 figures predate most of those measures, meaning the full impact of the 20 per cent reduction target will not appear until later years. Critics have long argued that heavy reliance on consultants drains internal expertise and costs taxpayers more than hiring public servants. Supporters of consulting say it provides flexibility and specialized skills that are not always available in-house.

Public sector debate over outside expertise continues

As part of its broader effort to reduce spending on external management consulting, the government aims to save $900 million annually by 2028-29. Whether that target is met will depend on how effectively departments shift work back to public servants. The latest financial statements are now public and can be reviewed by parliamentarians and the public. The figures are likely to fuel further debate about the balance between using outside expertise and building a stronger public service.

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The story continues to develop as the government faces questions about whether its efforts to cut consulting costs are sufficient. The next budget update and subsequent financial reports will show whether the trend of high external spending begins to reverse.