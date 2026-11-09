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Federal government spent $19.2 billion on external consultants last year

HeadtopicsCompiled from 2 sources
Federal government spent $19.2 billion on external consultants last year
Politics · Federal Government Consulting · External Consultants Spending
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The federal government spent almost $19.2 billion on external professional and special services in 2025-26, nearly matching the previous year despite a promise to cut back. The Liberals have pledged a 20 per cent reduction aimed at saving $900 million annually by 2028-29.

OTTAWA - The federal government spent $19 billion on external consultants last year, despite a promise to cut back on its use of outside contractors.

The government's audited financial statements for last year were released on Friday and they show the government spent almost $19.2 billion on external professional and special services in 2025-26. That's almost as much as the $19.5 billion spent the year before. Organizations contracted by the government last year include Bell Canada, KPMG, Microsoft Canada Inc. and the City of Toronto.

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Federal government spent $19 billion on external consultants last year

Liberals Face Criticism Over Consulting Spending

The Liberals have been criticized for years over how much they spend on outside consulting and Prime Minister Mark Carney promised in his election platform to significantly reduce reliance on external consultants, while improving the capacity of the public service to hire expertise in-house. In its budget, released last week, the federal government said it had already taken steps to reduce spending on external management and other consulting services by 20 per cent, in the hopes of reaching annual savings of $900 million by 2028-29.

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The new figures were published as part of the government's annual audited financial statements, which provide a detailed accounting of federal spending across departments and agencies. The spending on external professional and special services covers a broad range of contracts, including management consulting, information technology services, legal advice and other specialized work.

The nearly flat year-over-year spending suggests that, so far, the government has not made a significant dent in its overall reliance on outside contractors, even as it points to planned reductions in consulting categories. Critics have argued that heavy use of external consultants can be more expensive than building in-house expertise, and can also lead to a loss of institutional knowledge within the public service.

Consultant Spending Shows No Significant Drop

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026 Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

SourcesCompiled from 2 sources

This story was compiled and edited by the HeadTopics newsroom and HT AI from the reports above.

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Politics Federal Government Consulting External Consultants Spending Mark Carney Public Service Federal Budget
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