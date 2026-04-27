Federal Government Projects Lower Deficit in Upcoming Spring Economic Statement

The federal government is expected to announce a reduced deficit in its spring economic statement, with Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne set to release the update on Tuesday. Private-sector economists suggest stronger-than-expected revenues, though new spending may offset much of the fiscal improvement. The changes follow revisions in GDP statistics and adjustments to the timing of financial reports.

The federal government is expected to present a more favorable financial outlook in its upcoming spring economic statement , with projections indicating a reduced deficit for the current fiscal year and subsequent years, according to a senior government official.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to unveil the spring update on Tuesday, following a related news conference in Montreal on Monday. In the November 4 budget, the government had forecasted a $78.3-billion deficit for 2025-26 and a $65.4-billion deficit for the current fiscal year, which began on April 1. The Globe and Mail has chosen not to disclose the official’s identity, as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Recent reports from private-sector economists suggest that federal revenues are likely to surpass the projections made in the November budget. While this could lead to smaller projected deficits, economists anticipate that new spending announcements will likely absorb most of the additional fiscal capacity. Part of the improved financial outlook is attributed to statistical revisions in the gross domestic product (GDP) that occurred after the November 4 budget release. These revisions are independent of any government policy decisions.

The government’s monthly fiscal monitor report revealed that the federal deficit reached $25.5 billion over the first 11 months of the fiscal year. Typically, the government records significant one-month deficits in March, the final month of the fiscal year. Last year, the government announced changes to the timing of its key financial reports.

The annual budget, traditionally released in the spring, was moved to the fall, and the spring budget has been replaced by an economic statement, also known as a fiscal update. Economic statements primarily focus on updating revenue and expense forecasts and their impact on the government’s financial position. Occasionally, they include new spending initiatives





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Federal Government Deficit Spring Economic Statement François-Philippe Champagne Fiscal Update

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