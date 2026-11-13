Canada Tightens Airport Security After W5 Probe Reveals Luggage Tag Drug Trafficking

The federal government is moving to overhaul airport security clearances and restricted area access after a W5 investigation exposed how corrupt airport workers use innocent passengers' luggage tags to traffic drugs, with more than two dozen Canadians caught up in the scheme.

The federal government is making sweeping changes to airport security following a W5 investigation that revealed how corrupt airport workers traffic drugs using innocent passengers' luggage tags.

Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon said new laws will tighten access to security clearances and restricted areas. When we saw your report, we once again went back to the drawing board, MacKinnon said in a recent interview from his office on Parliament Hill. The changes come as the government admits its current system cannot stop organized criminals from getting into trusted positions within the transportation system.

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Corrupt Airport Workers Traffic Drugs

A bag tag switching scheme happens when a corrupt airport employee takes the tag off an unsuspecting passenger's luggage and attaches it to a suitcase filled with drugs headed to that traveller's destination. A courier on the other end waits to pick it up. If the bag is intercepted by security, the innocent passenger faces the consequences.

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W5 has identified more than two dozen cases where Canadians have been caught up in this scheme, almost all of them flying out of Toronto's Pearson International Airport. Several have been detained overseas in countries where police are not interested in hearing, That's not my bag. Sixteen Pearson workers have been arrested over the past five years, most in relation to drugs, and at least five in connection with tag switching schemes, the RCMP said in an email to W5.

In the previous W5 documentary, Trafficked: The Airport Conspiracy, a former RCMP investigator revealed that corrupt airport insiders routinely keep their security clearances despite being flagged for potential links to organized crime. Months later, the government now admits in an online discussion paper that it is not fully equipped to prevent organized criminals from getting into trusted positions within the transportation system.

Government Admits Security System Gaps

Transport Canada wrote that the current system focuses on filtering out people who could put planes in danger, but limits our ability to consider links to organized crime or patterns of suspicious activity. The department added that organized crime is a growing threat inside Canadian airports.

MacKinnon said he plans to use expanded powers in Bill C-39, the government's omnibus Building Canada Strong Act, to institute higher thresholds for security clearances and more restrictions on who has access to secure areas in airports. Whether you are working in a restaurant at the airport or working as part of ground crews or baggage handlers, we are watching ever more closely, he said.

The bill, currently before Parliament, would give the minister expanded powers to change the security clearance application process, grant or revoke individual clearances and expand the list of workers who require clearance. Transport Canada said the new system could more comprehensively screen for factors like links to organized crime networks, involvement in suspicious activities and signs of coercion, corruption, or vulnerability to exploitation.

Bill C-39 Expands Minister Powers

Bill C-39 would also allow for more information sharing about security clearances with foreign governments and law enforcement. The bill is currently in committee and could pass before the end of the year. Aviation management expert John Gradek said airport employees need to be physically screened as they enter secure areas, so drug bags are stopped before they have a chance to take flight. We have to make sure we watch cargo, food services, commissary, he said.

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All of that stuff has to be screened to make sure you are not bringing contraband along with the 50 or 60 packs of toilet paper that you are bringing into the airport. MacKinnon said the government has increased how often employees are screened on their way into work and he plans to boost the practice further. But the screening that happens now will not necessarily stop drugs from getting in the back door.

Transport Canada spokesperson Hicham Ayoun said in a statement that the body responsible for that screening only looks for things that could pose a threat to aviation security. Searching for drugs is outside CATSA's screening mandate. Suspected illegal items identified during screening are reported to the police of jurisdiction, Ayoun said. Conservative transport critic Dan Albas said the changes the government is proposing are welcome, but they will not solve the problem.

Critics Call for More Airport Action

Organized criminals often try to work with people with clean records, people who would not be screened out by increased scrutiny on background checks, he said. Albas noted airports could be required to take photos of travellers' baggage. He also said a review of the secure areas where employees handle baggage is needed to root out the blind spots where tag switching takes place. These changes would not require the minister to introduce another bill, Albas said.

He can do these things unilaterally. And I am quite disappointed to see we have not seen more action on this, he said. W5's five-part investigation continues on CTVNews.ca. Part three follows travellers who say they went from passenger to prisoner, caught in a scheme that crossed borders and changed lives forever.

Anyone with information regarding tag switching or corruption at Canadian airports is asked to contact avery.haines@bellmedia.ca and jack.hauen@bellmedia.ca. A one-hour special presentation of W5's investigation is also available.