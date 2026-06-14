Federal Government Finally Closes Loophole that Enabled Tax Evasion in Trucking Industry

The federal Liberal government has finally shut down an expressway that has led to rampant tax evasion in the trucking industry. The government's negligence for more than a decade has allowed tax-evading trucking firms to take advantage of Ottawa's studied negligence and fraudulently miscategorize their truck drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

For years, the federal government refused to tighten up rules around T4A slips, resulting in an acceleration of the underground trucking economy known as Driver Inc. The federal Liberal government has finally shut down an expressway that has led to rampant tax evasion in the trucking industry.

This has been a result of the government's negligence for more than a decade, allowing tax-evading trucking firms to take advantage of Ottawa's studied negligence and fraudulently miscategorize their truck drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. This has allowed those firms to avoid paying employer contributions for the Canada Pension Plan, Employment Insurance and premiums for workers' compensation. Typically, they would also pay below-average compensation to drivers, often skimping on training to boot.

Due to the federal government's negligence, some trucking firms were able to evade taxes by deceptively categorizing their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. This has led to the trucking firms being able to underprice their competitors, and truck drivers being deprived of access to stable employment and income supports - a clear-cut example of regulatory failure if there were ever one.

The federal treasury was bilked of enormous sums; the Canadian Trucking Alliance estimates that the unpaid taxes could run into the billions of dollars, from evasion by both firms and drivers. The Liberals want to pin the blame on the companies, but corporate malfeasance is only part of the picture. The federal government's negligence for more than a decade cannot be ignored.

Tax cheats are an unfortunate constant fact of life, but Ottawa made it all too easy for trucking companies to fraudulently claim that their drivers were independent agents rather than employees. And it would take a determined naivete to think that all of the drivers were blameless. Some - those who followed the law and paid their taxes - certainly were. But others who benefited by underpaying or dodging taxes were not just victims.

They, too, gained from Driver Inc. After years of delays, the government is finally closing the regulatory loophole that has allowed trucking firms to evade taxes and exploit vulnerable workers. In 2011, the Conservative government put in place a temporary moratorium on assessing penalties for companies that failed to properly issue T4A tax slips for contractors paid more than $500 in a given year. The legal obligation itself was not waived, but there would be no enforcement.

The change was a nod to the supposed administrative burden of keeping track of such payments and issuing documentation. That temporary moratorium stayed in place, year upon year, until last November when the Carney government ended it, but only for the trucking industry. The 14-year, ahem, temporary moratorium swung open the door for tax evasion and fueled the emergence of Driver Inc. Unscrupulous businesses were able to pretend that their employees were private contractors, dodging otherwise mandatory employer contributions.

And the lack of a T4A slip deprived the CRA of a readily available tool to spot abuse. That was the crime; Ottawa was the accomplice. The possibility of enabling the growth of the underground economy should have been obvious from the start. And any excuse for inaction had vanished by late 2018, when the standing committee on finance flagged the industry's concerns over Driver Inc. in its annual pre-budget report.

That report notes that 'the Canadian Trucking Alliance urged the government to stop the widespread tax evasion practice known as 'Driver Inc.' It would take nearly seven years, and change in prime ministers for the government to heed that urging. The Liberals did take some action during those years to step up enforcement to flush out companies that were deliberately misclassifying workers.

But they did not take the obvious and necessary step of revoking the T4A moratorium, despite knowing for years about the rise of Driver Inc. Even now, the government has not fully ended the moratorium for other sectors





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Tax Evasion Trucking Industry Driver Inc. T4A Slips Federal Government Negligence

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